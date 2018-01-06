Top News
  • Twitterati salutes Hardik Pandya’s ‘special counter-attacking innings’

Hardik Pandya's knock drew widespread applause not only from his teammates in the dressing room but also on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 6, 2018 8:40 pm
Hardik Pandya scored a fine 93 for India during the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. (Source: AP)
Hardik Pandya played one of the best counter-attacking innings in recent times on Saturday when he slammed brilliant 93 of 95 balls against South Africa during the first Test in Cape Town. While the rest of the Indian batting order struggled against a fearsome South African pace attack, Pandya turned out to be the saviour with his knock of 93 which was laced with 14 fours and one huge six.

In the beginning of his innings, Pandya struggled as he was beaten time and again and peppered with short-pitched bowling. He was also hit on the body a couple of times and had a reprieve on 15 when Dean Elgar dropped a sitter. But making most of the chance, Pandya displayed an uncomplicated approach and took the Proteas bowlers to the sword. If not for his innings India would have been burdened with a lead of more than 150 but a crucial partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw the deficit get reduced to 77. Pandya’s knock drew widespread applause not only from his teammates in the dressing room but also on social media. Here are some of the best reaction from Twitter –

Meanwhile, courtesy of Pandya’s fantastic innings India was able to crawl back into the game after being reduced to 92/7 at one point. The quartet of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada ran riot as the Indian top order struggled to acclimatise to the bouncy conditions on offer. India lost wickets at regular intervals as batsmen struggled to reach double digits. Philander and Rabada were the wreckers-in-chief as they picked up three wickets each. Morkel and Steyn complimented them equally by picking up a couple of wickets respectively.

