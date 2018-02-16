India vs South Africa: To lose a series like this gets your feet back on the ground, says Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla said that he has beeen impressed with stand-in captain Aiden Markram on the field. (Source: AP) Hashim Amla said that he has beeen impressed with stand-in captain Aiden Markram on the field. (Source: AP)

On the eve of the sixth and final ODI, South Africa’s Hashim Alma spoke about how the team can learn lessons from the series loss, why inexperienced skipper Markram will benefit from the experience and why Indian wrist spinners have been effective. Excerpts

On the series loss: I don’t think in one-day cricket we have been in this position (1-4 down). Maybe in 2008 in England, when we didn’t have a good one-day series but there are always positives and learning to take from it. We have got a few younger guys in the team who will think, that one-day cricket is tough. But thankfully it will only get easier for them because we haven’t played our best cricket. We have played decent cricket in patches but sub-par cricket from what we are used to.

On the positives: When it comes to other series or World Cups we will be better prepared. Also, we have won so many series in the past back to back, we were very fortunate and none of us took it for granted. But to lose a series like this gets your feet back on the ground. As a one-day unit you are always searching for certain things here or there, and I’m sure this has given us that impetus. When you are playing well and someone has a brilliant innings, cracks can be covered. But when you lose in this manner, whatever adjustments need to be made, you focus on it more. For me that acts a very positive thing.

On playing for pride: The World Cup is not far away. India are probably playing their best team. Whatever experience we get against them we will take forward. It is (easy to motivate ourselves). At every stage in the series you look at the positives. Now the positive is you want to end the series on a good note. The coach has a long-term vision and a few ideas up his sleeve, and he has the opportunity to do that. That will give us motivation.

On India’s wrist spinners: There has never been an issue before even when we have played wrist spinners around the world. Their spinners have played a role as the highest wicket-takers in the series, which is not very common (in South Africa). We have got better in the last three games. We have played decently well against their spinners, but they have been the difference to be honest. They have picked up wickets in the middle period and there is no better way to stop the scoring

On Markram’s captaincy: I have been very impressed with Aiden on the field. He is very composed and has a good idea of what he would like. As a captain, if you don’t score runs then the first thing that gets attributed to you is, ‘Oh, the captaincy has affected your batting’ It certainly happened when I was captain and I have heard the same cliche for other guys. Aiden is still young in international cricket. Obviously it was a great opportunity for him to captain and I think he has learned so much about captaining and also about batting when you are a captain in international cricket.

