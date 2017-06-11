India vs South Africa: This is probably our best game we played so far, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of his bowlers and opener Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of his bowlers and opener Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: AP)

A clinical performance by team India saw them secure a vital win in the all important game against South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the man of the match for his superb bowling performance.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a decent 76, was all praises for his bowlers and opener Shikhar Dhawan. Speaking at the post-match presentation he said,”This is probably our best game we have played so far in this tournament, really delighted with the way the boys turned up today. We played in Birmingham. We really like that stadium and we really like that pitch as well. It suits the kind of cricket we play. Anyone can grab the trophy, but for now, our focus is only on Birmingham and bring our “A” game as we did today. There’s always room for improvement.

Meanwhile, man of the match Jasprit Bumrah said,”It was an important game for us. We were looking forward to the game. We wanted to be calm and wanted to execute our plans in this game, so it worked out for us. I was happy to bowl with the new ball.

“It was a good toss to win and bowl first because the wickets haven’t been helping the fast bowlers”, he concluded.

