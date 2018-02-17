India vs South Africa: Suresh Raina returns to India nets; watch video

Suresh Raina with batting coach Sanjay Bangar. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) Suresh Raina with batting coach Sanjay Bangar. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

As Indian cricket team members spent time in the nets ahead of the opening T20 of the three-match series, the focus remained firmly on Suresh Raina. The two teams lock horns in the first T20 on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Yet to have featured in South Africa, Raina and Jaydev Unadkat worked on getting familar with the conditions by spending time in the nets. The official social media account of BCCI posted an image of the southpaw which read: “He’s back and he’s raring to go! @sureshraina3 in the zone ahead of the 1st T20I at The Wanderers #TeamIndia #SAvIND”. Later they posted a video of him blocking some rising deliveries.

Earlier, Raina had posted a photo with Unadakat and KL Rahul on social media before leaving for South Africa and his post read: “En route Joburg . ✈ can’t wait to get started . 💪”

“I was hurt on getting dropped even after performing well. But now I have cleared the Yo-Yo test and feeling so strong. During all these months of hard training, the desire to play for India again grew only so much stronger,” Raina had told Aaj Tak. “I won’t leave it here. I have to play for India for as long as possible. I have to play the 2019 World Cup because I know I have done well in England. There is still a lot left in me and I am extremely confident of doing well in these three games in South Africa,” he added.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's stint at the nets ahead of the 1st T20I at The Wanderers #SAvIND

Raina last featured for the Men in Blue in February 2017 against England and has since been out of favour due to failure of clearing the mandatory Yo-Yo test. “Yes, I am 31 but, as they say it, age is just a number. The other day when my match clothing arrived, I had the same feeling like I got before making my India debut. It is so special,” Raina said.

