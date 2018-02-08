AB de Villiers returns to South Africa squad for remaining ODIs against India

AB de Villiers missed the first three ODIs due to finger injury. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers missed the first three ODIs due to finger injury. (Source: Reuters)

AB de Villiers has been included in South Africa’s squad for the remaining three ODIs against India even though his availability and chances to take the field in the fourth ODI are still not confirmed. The fourth ODI takes place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 10. India lead the six-match series 3-0 after comprehensive wins so far.

De Villiers missed the first three ODIs due to a finger injury and in his absence, alongside subsequent injuries to Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock, South Africa have suffered against the spin twin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. However, South Africa may not be in the clear yet with the batsman to be assessed prior to the Pink ODI. He will be checked when the squad reconvenes on the eve of the fourth ODI. Chahal and Kuldeep have struck to take 21 wickets in the three matches at an average of 9.05.

“Having AB back is going to be a massive boost,” JP Duminy said after South Africa lost the third ODI at Newlands by 124 runs. “He’s one of the world’s best players in one-day cricket. He will bring confidence to the team and his leadership within the group will add a lot of value as well.”

Inclusion of AB de Villiers is the only change to a beleaguered South Africa squad. South Africa have already given debuts to batsman Khaya Zondo, bowler Lungi Ngidi and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen. With Australia on the horizon, the selectors may have opted to give some of the regulars some rest but the 0-3 scoreline hasn’t given them that luxury.

Senior players such as the under-firing Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada will continue to remain with the squad. Morne Morkel was rested for the third ODI and Rabada may have to sit out at least one of the remaining three ODIs.

South Africa squad for last three ODIs: Aiden Markram (c), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien.

