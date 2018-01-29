India vs South Africa: Sights and sounds of the rainbow nation

India won the final Test against South Africa. (Source: Instagram) India won the final Test against South Africa. (Source: Instagram)

Buffaloes have the status of thoroughbred horses elsewhere, women’s hair is a billion-dollar industry, Amla has a bunch of merry loyalists and Gupta is the most scandalised Indian surname. A nerve-fraying series aside, SANDEEP DWIVEDI absorbs the sights and sounds on the tip of the continent.

January 1: Land in Cape Town. Get sim card, change money and tap the Uber app. The driver extends hand, you do the same. After a shake, you loosen grip and try to pull back. Can’t. He shakes, grips thumb, shakes again and ends it by pulling your shoulder close to his. South Africa welcomes you with a warm embrace.

January 2: Airbnb owner Nic is a perfect host. He has a dream house. The place has easy garden chairs in the backyard, and Table Mountain beyond the fence. He gives you keys, travel tips, eating out suggestions and a post-dated apology too. There’s a new-born baby in the house who gets hungry at odd hours. You meet the little girl with the angelic smile. No way she can cry, you guess. She doesn’t.

January 3: Newlands has a strong presence of NRIs waiting for the Indian team. It’s more or less the same motley group at all South African venues. Village boys from Gujarat working as shop assistants, TCS engineer with a young family, settled for several generations, the biggish family with roots in Surat and, of course, the giggly girls who want to know if Virat likes autographs or selfies. Of late, they also ask if Hardik has a girlfriend.

January 4: Go to a food street in Cape Town for dinner. It’s crowded. Sit across the table that has South Africa’s grumpiest old man. He is also pissed drunk, but is very courageous. Without any provocation, he is loudly abusing a group of very tough-looking men having grilled chicken. They seem like night-club bouncers on a dinner break. The old man’s wife is asking him to shut up. He wouldn’t. Thankfully, the toughies keep smiling. No one gets hurt. Old man almost booked a hospital bed for the night.

January 5: What a start to the series. 13 wickets on Day One, pacers taking 11 of them. Cricket’s most delightful sight – the ball flying off the pitch, the edge deviating on its path and the ‘slips-keeper’ cordon diving around to cup it – became a permanent fixture. The series would keep giving this joy with more than 90 per cent of the wickets falling to pacers.

January 6: Spend a session with the Amla Army. They are great company. Their ditties light up the stands. Their best can’t be printed here. Those with an appetite for locker-room humour can write back, I might reply. The only one for a family audience goes like this:

Faf our captain, oh Faf our captain.

Your shirts are custom fit.

Faf our captain, oh Faf our captain.

You make India look shit.

January 7: It’s raining cats and dogs. Fans wait all day for action. It’s a lazy day. Late in the evening, the giant blue plastic cover over the central square has a thin layer of water. Everybody at the stadium would want to do it, but only a couple are bold enough to pull it off. They jump on to the field, run as fast as they can, dive on the plastic and surf on their tummies. Being grounded by guards and escorted out of the stadium is a small price to pay.

January 8: Here we go again, it’s 1-0. Lot of sad faces around. Fourth-day finish denies the groundstaff the 5th day pay. “Even your batsmen should be paid by hour,” says a very bitter liftman as you press ‘G’ after India’s 135 all out.

January 9: Late morning at Langa, a black township outside Cape Town. Sitting with a friend at the Sharpeville massacre memorial. In 1960, 69 black anti-apartheid protestors were killed by police bullets. The mood changes as a car comes to a stop very close to where we are sitting. It’s my friend’s sister-in-law. She says something in Xhosa and the two have a hearty laugh. Catch just one word ‘Gupta’. The friend fills in with the rest. “She was saying, ‘was I sitting with one of the Guptas’.” Both of us laugh. The family from Saharanpur has been accused of enjoying undue influence during Jacob Zuma’s reign but has been under scanner of late. This wasn’t the first or the last time, you get dragged into a Gupta joke.

January 10: Book Mango Airlines to Johannesburg. The tickets was cheap, the name so charming. Long queue at check-in, ask for window, the girl with multi-coloured nails says not possible. Dutifully occupy 19B. Wait. Surprisingly no one turns up. Uncross fingers as doors close. Move to 19A, see Table Mountain one last time. There’s a happy bunch of young boys and girls across the aisle in 19 D, E, F. They orders beers, threaten to exhaust flight supply. After an hour, their tables are full. So they pile the empty cans and glasses on the table next to me, 19 B and 19C. An old man on way to the loo looks at me at the window seat and the beer cans. “You fine,” he says. You give a smile.

January 11: The dubbed-in-English Indian soaps on television here are to die for. My favourite ‘Lies of the heart’. Painstaking research, phones calls back home helped to figure out the original work in Hindi. In Indian homes, it’s called ‘Doli Armaanon ki’. The synopsis goes like this: A courageous story of a woman (Urmi) in a world that is against her. It’s basically 1,000 reasons why Urmi needs to shed tears. Due apologies to Urmi, but the dubbed English lines with a heavy African accent make you laugh.

Few samples:

Urmi to a vamp: If you wear the wedding chain for someone else, how dare you have an affair with a married man!

Mother-in-law on Urmi: She baked this cake for us. How can she even think that we have any relationship with her.

And finally, the lecherous uncle: You fulfill my needs, I will fulfill yours.

January 12: Cabbie wants to talk. You have to oblige, since it’s late in the day. He says he dropped an Indian the other day who spoke Zulu. “No way,” is your instinctive reaction. You ask him if the Indian actually spoke to him in Zulu. “He didn’t but he said it’s what he spoke at home. He is here for cricket,” says the persistent man. After he describes the guy, tells you about the kind of cap he wears, the mystery gets solved. Lost in translation, our man meant ‘Tulu’ not ‘Zulu’.

January 13: Markram misses hundred by just six runs. His father and mother sit on the grass banks. They look disheartened. Walk over to them after tea for a chat. The father shakes hand, is very courteous but says he can’t talk. There goes a possible page one.

January 14: The Centurion place where we stay is probably the most secure housing complex in the world. It’s an absolute headache to get in or get out of this place. We have been handed a bunch of keys that would make us feel like prison wardens. There are at least five locks to take care of in the house. And every time you leave the complex – yes every time, I haven’t got it right – you need to ring the owner to get a new four-digit number that will see you make past the main gate. Without that, the guard wouldn’t budge. At home in Delhi, all your guard needed is Diwali bakshish and small loans.

January 15: It’s a day of coincidences. In the morning, meet Boeta Dippenaar who is a commercial helicopter pilot and later at lunch time, interview Dr Mpho Rabada who has a degree in aviation medicine. It’s also the day, planes fly over Centurion. Later in the night, have chicken wings. Made that up.

January 16: Lungi Ngidi gets Kohli, and also the stadium roof down. After the match, for the first time ever, end up attending a press conference where questions and answers are also in Zulu, besides English. Look around for our Tulu friend.

January 17: India’s down 2-0, the series is lost. Kohli isn’t in a mood to explain things. Twice he takes on reporters. It’s getting ugly.

January 18: In South Africa, they call this Janu-worry. As a rule, everyone here is broke at the start of the year. Overspending during Christmas and New Year sends this nation neck-deep in debt. From taxi drivers, shopkeepers, guards at stadiums and those waiting tables; you hear stories of maxed credit cards and borrowings to take care of previous loans. A business paper says: “South Africa’s total consumer debt now stands at close to R1‚71-trillion.” Indian cricketers came along to change that mood of depression.

January 19: In Johannesburg for the last Test. Get speaking to an aging man at self-service laundromat. He is a black man from Zimbabwe, who studied in Lahore in the 70s. He went there on a Commonwealth scholarship. He draws an interesting parallel between Pakistan of the 70s and present-day Zimbabwe. Military rule in the garb of democracy. “I have seen it all,” he says.

January 20: Taxi stops at traffic lights, by the way they call them robots here. A man selling a very thick Sunday Times, and the front page headline catches attention. Pay 23 Rands, that’s about Rs 123. “How Guptas milked South Africa” screams from below the masthead. Above the fold is a picture of sturdy cows lazing on meadows. It’s some chaara ghotala of sorts. It’s another story involving the corrupt Zuma government and the Guptas. The taxi driver chips in. He doesn’t like the Guptas either. His reasons are more personal. He lost a client because of them. You put the paper down, wondering if you are being driven around by a billionaire gone bankrupt. Not quite. “I had this very generous Indian client. He used to be here every month. He was Gupta but of late, the immigration at airport would take hours to clear him. Now, he sends his colleague, who isn’t a Gupta,” he says. Sniff.

January 21: Women’s hair is a billion-dollar industry here, and also an emotive topic of discussion. Natural African vs Wigs, Extensions, braids: It’s a battle that sees women getting judged by their choice of appearance. At a township central hall that sells tribal art, saw a pro-Afro look poster. It talks about how an average township woman spends 80 Rands a month on hair and how that’s four days of food. There are stories in media about some African celebs who refuse pictures with fans wearing wigs. “Dreads make you feel African,” says graffiti on the highway.

January 22: Heard of a Rs 100 crore buffalo? I have. In South Africa, buffaloes have the status that thoroughbred horses have elsewhere. It’s not their speed that decides their worth but the horn span. Extensive hunting for years has weeded out the best buffaloes – the one with the widest horns – from the gene pool. Now, the breeders are trying to repair the damage, and make a fast buck too. Buffalo auctions are social events. South Africa’s virtual president in waiting, Cyril Ramaphosa, has had to deal with a ‘buffalo’ in the room in the run-up to the ANC elections. He once bid nearly Rs 10 crore to secure a ‘wide-horned’ buffalo at an auction. Eventually, he couldn’t keep pace and backed out. Not clear if the taint is for the Rs 10 crore bid or because he lost out.

January 23: Three of us, all reporters, plan to go for a comedy night. End up at a table not far from the stand-up on the stage. We are sitting ducks. “Any foreigners in the house?” he asks. One of us says yes, he also gets asked why are we in South Africa. We are sure, some ‘Indian and cricket jokes’ are on the way. And, of course, the Guptas will get mentioned. He obliges.

Question: Why do you think the Guptas came here?

Answer: They weren’t corrupt enough for India. So to make a point, they decide to buy a President here.

Next is cricket. The comic has a question: “I always wanted to ask this. Why bowlers shout and scream asking for LBW. Can’t they just ask the umpire politely. ‘Sir, don’t you think the ball would have hit the stump?’ Why shout?” The house roars, we join. Sometimes, it’s great even when the joke is on you.

January 24: The team learns from mistakes, includes Bhuvneshwar and Ajinkya Rahane in the side. Even the locals heave a big sigh of relief on seeing Rahane’s name on the team list.

January 25: They just love Hashim here. He got stuck into the Indians and the hill is alive.

The chant:Hashim is a chilled out bloke. He may not drink or smoke.

Keeps the team calm whenever he can (whenever he can).

He bats rather slow, but that’s just his showww.

January 26: Dean Elgar hit in the helmet visor, play is called off. A dreadful silence envelops the press box. Old-timers start speaking about Monkeygate and Mike Denness affair. Worse situations come to mind. Long hearings, ICC interventions, BCCI’s pullout threat, world cricket split wide open … That’s when out of the blue, the media Whatsapp blinks a message. Play to start on time tomorrow. It was late but God was awake.

January 27: India win. Series ends 2-1. Kohli gets his swagger back. At the press conference, he again makes it a Us vs The World. 2018 will see him travel the World. There will be many Us vs The World contests this year.

