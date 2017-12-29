Shikhar Dhawan reaches Cape Town without wife, kids; slams airline for unprofessional behaviour

Shikhar Dhawan’s kids were left behind in Dubai with mother Aesha. Shikhar Dhawan’s kids were left behind in Dubai with mother Aesha.

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was left upset upon arrival in Cape Town, South Africa after his wife Aesha and kids weren’t able to join him due to what he called as “unprofessional” behaviour from the Emirates Airline. Meanwhile the rest of the Indian team and support staff reached the African nation for the 56 day tour which will see the side play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s.

In couple of tweets, Dhawan shared the situation which forced Aesha and the kids to be stopped in Dubai on account of not having birth certificates or identification proofs. As a result, Dhawan’s family will have to take longer to join Shikhar in South Africa. “Absolutely unprofessional from Emirates. Was on my way 2 [to] SA with my fam [family] & was told tht [that] my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr [for] my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment. They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t Emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the Emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all,” wrote Shikhar on Twitter.

2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017

Shikhar and the rest of the Indian squad will hit the practice nets, instead of playing a practice game, ahead of the first Test which begins on January 5.

