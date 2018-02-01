India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan left miffed with Virat Kohli after run out; watch video

Shikhar Dhawan was run out by Aiden Markram in the first ODI. (Source: Sony Liv Screengrab) Shikhar Dhawan was run out by Aiden Markram in the first ODI. (Source: Sony Liv Screengrab)

Shikhar Dhawan was going comfortably in the middle in the first ODI against South Africa when his inning was prematurely brought to an end amid a forced run by Virat Kohli at the other end. In the process, Dhawan was given out run-out for just the second time in ODIs and both times, Kohli was the fellow batsman. Dhawan thus departed for 35 runs from 29 balls to make the 270 run target stiffer for India.

The incident happened in the 13th over of India’s chase with Chris Morris bowling to Dhawan. The India opener was struck on the pads and as South Africa appealed for leg before, Dhawan was slowed down in his response to a Kohli’s shout for stealing a quick run. With Kohli more than halfway down the pitch, Dhawan started to run but his attempt at covering up the ground was always going to be tough and with three wickets to aim, Aiden Markram was spot on target. Even with the call belonging to Kohli, the run wasn’t there to be taken. The India skipper pushed Dhawan and the left-hander paid for it.

To add fuel to the fire, Dhawan was left clearly upset with the push for a single. As he walked, he looked back at Kohli and shook his head while gesturing the run wasn’t there to be taken. Later, in the dressing room, a clearly irate Dhawan vented his frustration to batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Rare moment where the batsman abusing after a run-out is not Kohli. #INDvSA — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2018

Only twice Dhawan has been run out in ODIs, both with Kohli on the other end. v Pak, Adelaide, in 2015 World Cp

v SA, Durban, Today#SAvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 1, 2018

Dhawan waiting for Kohli in dressing room #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/py0aIuO7U8 — Sir Bumraaaah!!!! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) February 1, 2018

Never seen Dhawan that animated. Even after a horrible drop or shot, he is usually smiling. Looks pissed off now — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 1, 2018

India had begun the chase strongly but lost both openers – Rohit Sharma and Dhawan – to stand at 67/2 by the 13th over. In the first ODI of the six match series, India are looking to make a strong start but a 270 run target will not make things easy.

