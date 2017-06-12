India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan and his love for Champions Trophy

“I think champion attracts champion.” Shikhar Dhawan explained his love for Champions Trophy. The Indian opener once again showed his might in the ICC event against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday. He scored 78 runs as India beat the Proteas by eight wickets and reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

But this is not the first time Dhawan has done well in Champions Trophy. The left-handed batsman has been on the top of his game in almost every game he has played in the tournament history.

In his first ever game of ICC event at senior level, Dhawan cracked a majestic 114 and South Africa. Then came the 102* against West Indies. It was a dream start for the left-handed batsman. Two centuries in two games for his country in an ICC event.

So far, Dhawan has missed a half-century in only two Champions Trophy games. His scores till now in Champions Trophy are: 114, 102*, 48, 68, 31, 68, 125 and 78.

