India vs South Africa: ‘SA and SL are different’ Twitterati reacts to Day 1 of first Test

South Africa vs India: South Africa were all out for 286 on the first day. (Source: AP) South Africa vs India: South Africa were all out for 286 on the first day. (Source: AP)

India ended day 1 of the first Test with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle and 28 for the loss of three wickets on the scoreboard in response to South Africa’s total of 286. South Africa managed to snare the wickets of India’s openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay before Morne Morkel dismissed skipper Virat Kohli off his very first ball of the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a dream start on Day 1, taking the wicket of Proteas opener Dean Elgar off the third ball of the match. He went on to dismiss Aiden Markram in his next over before getting the all-important wicket of Hashim Amla. South Africa were 12/3 at that point.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled de Villiers for his first Test wicket and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too chipped in with 2/21. India are No. 1 in the world in Test after nine consecutive series wins, but have only played once outside Asia in that run of success.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s first day performance in Cape Town:

Moral of today’s story: There’s a massive difference between playing in SL and SA! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 5 January 2018

SA held the only catch that went in the slip cordon. India dropped the only catch that came their way. Little things matter a lot overseas. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 5 January 2018

Excellent opening spell by Bhuvi , a great counter attack by ABD, good support from the lower order and then India doing well to get SA out for 286. The 3 wkts would hurt India but hope they apply themselves and have a good day with the bat tomorrow #SAvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 5 January 2018

Highlight of the day for me was Bhuvaneswar’s first spell and AB’s thrilling counter attack. That to me was what test cricket is about — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 January 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd