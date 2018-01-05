Top News
  India vs South Africa: 'SA and SL are different' Twitterati reacts to Day 1 of first Test

India vs South Africa: ‘SA and SL are different’ Twitterati reacts to Day 1 of first Test

Twitterati reacts after seeing India's performance on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 5, 2018 11:17 pm
south africa vs india South Africa vs India: South Africa were all out for 286 on the first day. (Source: AP)
India ended day 1 of the first Test with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle and 28 for the loss of three wickets on the scoreboard in response to South Africa’s total of 286. South Africa managed to snare the wickets of India’s openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay before Morne Morkel dismissed skipper Virat Kohli off his very first ball of the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a dream start on Day 1, taking the wicket of Proteas opener Dean Elgar off the third ball of the match. He went on to dismiss Aiden Markram in his next over before getting the all-important wicket of Hashim Amla. South Africa were 12/3 at that point.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled de Villiers for his first Test wicket and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too chipped in with 2/21. India are No. 1 in the world in Test after nine consecutive series wins, but have only played once outside Asia in that run of success.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s first day performance in Cape Town:

