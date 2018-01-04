India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma trains hard at nets before first Test, watch video

Rohit Sharma scored a century and two fifties against Sri Lanka in the longest format. Rohit Sharma scored a century and two fifties against Sri Lanka in the longest format.

If there is one player who took Sri Lanka by storm in a home series in December, it was Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman scored the joint fastest T20I hundred, smashing a ton in 35 balls. He also scored a double hundred in the One-Day international, becoming the only player to have three ODI double centuries.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, the 30-year lead India to victories in ODI and T2oI format. The explosive batsman, who is still trying to establish himself as a Test cricket, also displayed his form in the format and scored a century and two fifties against Sri Lanka.

Now, as India set ready to take on South Africa in challenging overseas conditions, there are still doubts over his selection, in spite of his recent form. Sharma’s record in foreign pitches, especially in South Africa, is not the best. The last time he visited the country, he struggled against the bounce and pace on South African pitches and failed to perform with the bat.

With Ajinkya Rahane having a much better average than Sharma in South Africa, and India likely to play four seamers and a spinner in the first Test at Cape Town, Sharma might have to sit out. But the fact he might not be included in the playing XI did not stop him from sweating it hard in the nets and training for the challenge.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter, the right-handed batsman was seen practicing the strokes behind the nets. Watch video below:

The first Test between India and South Africa will start from Friday, January 5, 2018. The side led by Virat Kohli, which is riding high on a consecutive 9 Test series victories, will face their toughest challenge as they have not played too much cricket in overseas conditions in last few months.

