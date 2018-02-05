India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock ruled out ODI, T20 series

Quinton De Kock suffered a wrist injury. (Source: Express File Photo) Quinton De Kock suffered a wrist injury. (Source: Express File Photo)

South Africa are 0-2 down in the six-match ODI series against India and finding it hard to read the wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. On the injury front, star batsman AB de Villiers is out of action for first three ODIs; skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of ODI and T20s and now Quinton de Kock has been added to the casualty list. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been forced to miss the remainder of the series with a wrist injury.

He picked up the injury during the second ODI at Centurion and will need at least two to four week to recover. No replacement has been named for the wicketkeeper which means Heinrich Klaasen is likely to make his debut in the third ODI. The third ODI of the series will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“Quinton suffered an extreme blow to the left wrist while batting in the second ODI on Sunday and felt severe pain and discomfort,” said Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa’s team manager. “Further investigation revealed severe bony bruising to the area, with associated swelling around the tendon in the wrist. This type of injury will require between 2-4 weeks to heal, which subsequently rules him out of the remainder of the ODI and T20 series against India. The Cricket South Africa medical team will aim to have him ready for the Test series against Australia starting next month.”

South Africa’s next assignment is the home series against Australia which begins on March 1 and the presence of De Kock would be a major boost for the Proteas. The first Test will be played in Durban. De Kock hasn’t had the greatest time in the middle with just 20 and 34 runs in the first two ODIs against India. In the Tests he scored a paltry 71 runs at an average of 11.83.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd