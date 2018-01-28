India vs South Africa: One of our sweetest wins, gushes skipper Virat Kohli

Indian Captain Virat Kohli celebrates as India win the Third Test against South Africa at Wanderers. (Source: BCCI) Indian Captain Virat Kohli celebrates as India win the Third Test against South Africa at Wanderers. (Source: BCCI)

The series was long gone, but the manner in which India came to life in a ‘dead’ rubber has filled skipper Virat Kohli with confidence that the landmark win at the Wanderers could be a stepping stone to bigger achievements. India will be playing in unfamiliar conditions a lot over the next 12 months, and the 63-run victory on a treacherous surface would be great morale-booster for the tours of England and Australia coming up.

“It could be a massive milestone for us. We already had the belief but now we have the result to back it up. We certainly believe that any conditions we are given, we certainly have it in our abilities to think about winning Test matches,” Kohli said after the match.

“Yes, we will lose some but we will end up winning a lot as well. This day will be remembered for a long time as a team. I believe that and the whole team believes that. And the guys are looking forward to repeating this much more in conditions that are not ours.” The Proteas asked for a wicket with pace, bounce and movement but the ploy backfired on them. Kohli was all praise for the courage and determination shown by his team in testing, and often dangerous, conditions.

“Firstly, we never complained about the tracks we played on. Secondly, when we saw the pitch, we knew it’s going to be an equal chance for both sides. We decided to take the challenge head on, so it feels really, really satisfying to have won on a pitch that was supposed to have pace and bounce and it did and it played to our advantage.”

On previous overseas tours, Indian bowlers had often been rendered toothless and the team would just be waiting for the hosts to declare. It was not the case on this tour as India bowled out South Africa twice in all three Tests. After the defeats in Cape Town and Centurion, a 3-0 scoreline seemed on the cards. But the captain kept stressing that India had their moments and with a little more application, could have forced a different result.

“A lot of people didn’t have belief in us, but as a team we knew that we were very close in the first two Tests too, and we knew that if we played better in pressure situations than them, we would win. This win was very important from our and the Indian team’s point of view, and we were determined to win this match.”

Playing on a pitch with pace and variable bounce resulted in almost all batsmen getting hit over the course of the match. It needed a special kind of grit to come through. “We had to show character in this game, and step up, not for anyone else, but for the belief of the team. It’s very important to back yourselves as individuals. The batting really showed courage, and took that challenge head on, and the results were there to see,” he said.

“This is probably one of our sweetest wins and I am really proud of the whole team.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App