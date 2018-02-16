India vs South Africa: My wife Anushka Sharma kept me going throughout the tour, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored his 35th ODI ton. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored his 35th ODI ton. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli and co. continued the dominating run in the ODI series as they clinched yet another win to seal the six-match 5-1. Riding on Kohli’s superb 129*, the visitors chased down the target of 205 runs by 8 wickets and sparing more than 17 overs.

The Indian skipper struck three hundred and a half-century in the series while smashed his career’s 35th ODI century and was adjudged man of the match as well as man of the series. During the post-match presentation, Kohli credited his wife Anushka for keeping him motivated throughout the tournament and also hailed his side’s performance.

“It was a day where I felt really good. Last game, I was not in the right kind of mindset. This is a beautiful place to bat under lights. That’s the idea behind bowling first. I like setting up for the short ball. It was a blessing in disguise, and they kept bowling short. I think the pitch got better to bat on under lights. It has been a rollercoaster till now. People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that’s a wonderful feeling. I have got eight or nine years left in my career and I want to make the most of every day. It’s a blessing that I am healthy and getting to captain my country. They have shown great character – especially the two young spinners. Shikhar at the top, Rohit. The way the series went augurs well for us. We’re looking forward to the T20s. The tour is not over yet. As a team, we felt we did not play with the right frame of mind in the first two Tests. Come Johannesburg, we made up our mind that we will not take a backward step. After losing the Test series, I was talking to you. I am here taking to you after winning the ODI series,” Kohli said.

Stand-in South Africa captain Aiden Markram expressed disappointment about the dismal show and suggested that the team needs to find the “reasoning” for the defeat. Markram took over the captaincy after Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the series due to injury.

“Quite a tough series. Something we have to look back at. Try find the reasoning of why we haven’t been as good as we know we can be. Back to the drawing board now. Hopefully the team which is playing the T20Is can do the country proud. If you look at them, their players have cashed in. We can learn a lesson from them. It’s been tough no doubt. But we wouldn’t want it any other way. That’s how you learn as a young captain. If there’s a time to learn, now would be it. It’s a couple of months away still. Nice break away from this format. It gives us time to dig in and find out where we’re coming short. Not a bad thing we have a break from 50-over cricket,” Markram said.

