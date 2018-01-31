India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni, spinners sweat it out in the nets ahead of first ODI

MS Dhoni batting in the nets. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) MS Dhoni batting in the nets. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

India are set to take on South Africa in six-match ODI series beginning February 1 in Durban. But before the series kicks off, skipper Virat Kohli and the seamers took an off day as they missed the optional practice session on Wednesday.

The six-match ODI series would be followed by three T20Is. While Kohli and the quick-bowlers missed the practice, former captain MS Dhoni and other batsmen sweat it out at the nets. Apart from Dhoni, the spin attack that includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel too attended the practice session.

Match day Eve and we’ve got the bowlers gearing up in full flow at the nets #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Zn2glxhqCZ — BCCI (@BCCI) 31 January 2018

Opener Rohit Sharma took some time away from the nets and posed for some pictures with the fans.

India had earlier lost the three-match Test series 1-2 against the Proteas and would now look to turn fortunes in the limited overs fixtures. South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a blow when AB de Villiers was ruled out of the first three matches due to a finger injury that he sustained during the third Test.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa ODI Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

