MS Dhoni abuses Manish Pandey for not paying close attention; watch video

MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey stitched a 78-run partnership at Centurion. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey stitched a 78-run partnership at Centurion. (Source: BCCI)

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his cool and composed attitude. Popularly known as “captain cool”, Dhoni led India to 2007 T20I World Cup victory, and then later also led the side to 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Unlike the current skipper Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggressive behaviour, Dhoni gained a reputation for keeping his calm even in the tensest situations and not letting signs of worry show on his face.

But a totally different version of him was seen during India’s 2nd T20I against South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday when he was building a partnership between Manish Pandey during India’s innings. In the final few overs, Dhoni, who has a reputation for taking quick runs between the wickets snapped at his partner, for his lack of concentration in the middle.

Dhoni screamed angrily at Pandey to look at him while he is batting and not focus anywhere else, simultaneously hurling volume of expletives, something which fans not generally associates with the 36-year old. But it seems, even the wicketkeeper-batsman has his tense moments during the match, after all.

Watch video below:

Dhoni and Pandey went on to stitch a partnership of 98* runs in 56 balls with Dhoni slamming 52* in 28 balls and Pandey scoring 79* in 48 balls. India went on to reach 188/4 in 20 overs but failed to seal the series as South Africa chased down the target in the 19th over with skipper JP Duminy and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen scoring fifties each.

The 3-match T20I series is now level at 1-1 with the final T20I to played on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd