India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni celebrates India’s Test win, see pics

MS Dhoni celebrated with Virat Kohli and team after India’s win in the third Test. (Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram) MS Dhoni celebrated with Virat Kohli and team after India’s win in the third Test. (Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram)

The Indian cricket team, which went down 2-1 in the Test series against South Africa, took a positive approach to their defeat as the players enjoyed their Saturday night with former captain MS Dhoni in Sandton. After winning the third Test by 63 runs, Shikhar Dhawan said that the series was a great learning experience for the team and that they would take home positives from their defeat.

In conditions at the extreme opposite of what the No. 1 Test team prefer, India avoided an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash. India still lost the series 2-1, but welcomed the Wanderers win as a sign of hope for a team that has struggled on tour on green, fast-bowler friendly pitches for years.

Hardik Pandya posted a happy picture with captain Virat Kohli, Dhoni, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal after an ‘amazing’ night. “Amazing last night with the boys ?? @virat.kohli @mahi7781 @yuzi_chahal23 @rahulkl,” wrote Pandya.

Meanwhile, Dhawan posted a picture with the team in the dressing room and reflected at the third Test and the series, calling it a ‘great-learning experience’. He said, “A good win by the team in the 3rd test! This test series was a great learning experience and we can take a lot of positives out of it and work on them in the future!”

A good win by the team in the 3rd test! This test series was a great learning experience and we can take a lot of positives out of it and work on them in the future!🏏🏏☺☺ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uPPX5GKjvU — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 28 January 2018

India next play the Proteas in the first ODI of the six-match series on Thursday.

