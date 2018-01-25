India vs South Africa: Lungi Ngidi named in ODI squad; Morne Morkel, Chris Morris return

Latest News
Lungi Ngidi, who made his debut in the second Test against India at Centurion, has been named in the ODI squad after he displayed his form with the ball, taking 7 wickets for 0 runs.

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi won the man of the match in his debut Test against India. (REUTERS)
Young pace sensation Lungi Ngidi has been rewarded for his recent performances with a place in South Africa’s squad for the six-match ODI series against India starting in Durban on February 1. The 21-year-old had made his Test debut at Centurion and was named man-of-the-match for returning 7-for-90 as South Africa took the series 2-0. Ngidi had previously missed out on ODI call-up because he was injured.

Pacer Morne Morkel and all-rounder Chris Morris have also been included in the 15-man squad. The duo returns after missing the ODI series against Bangladesh (in October 2017) owing to injuries. More noticeably, South Africa have named two leg-spinners in the squad with orthodox Imran Tahir pairing up with chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi.

Middle-order batsman/wicket-keeper Khayelihle Zondo is another inclusion. He had previously toured India in 2015 but didn’t feature in a single game as South African had won that five-match series 3-2.

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo.

