India vs South Africa: Lunch break leaves ICC red faced

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India to 9-wicket win. (Source: BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took India to 9-wicket win. (Source: BCCI)

ICC on Sunday came in for sharp criticism after match officials and umpires called for the second ODI between India and South Africa to be halted even though the former needed just two runs to win. Virat Kohli-led India were cruising to victory and with the skipper and Shikhar Dhawan in the middle, needed just two runs to chase down the small 119-run target.

Both the on-field umpires – Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock – and match referee Andy Pycroft were criticised by TV commentators and pundits alike, who termed their decision to call for lunch as per ICC’s ‘rigid’ playing condition rules as ‘farce’.

India had won the toss and chosen to field first in Centurion. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav causing all sorts of trouble with their wrist spin, South Africa were bundled out for 118 – before the cutoff time for a mid-innings break. India came back to bat and were in cruise control through Kohli and Dhawan. With India near the winning line, the session was extended to ensure the game was over before the break. At the scheduled time of break, India were 93 for one after 15 overs.

After 18 overs, India had reached 117/1 when the umpires called for lunch. The decision left everyone surprised – including Kohli – who looked shockingly at the umpires before begrudgingly heading for the break. The duo reemerged 40 minutes later and after nine balls completed the comprehensive win.

“They (ICC) want to make the game attractive but this was a ridiculous decision,” said West Indies legend Michael Holding said while commentating.

Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018

Cricket is bloody bonkers … Lunch break taken with 2 runs required for Victory … Surely common sense comes into play !!!!!!!!! #SAvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 4, 2018

Are You Serious??? Taking lunch with India needing 2 runs to win. Cricket is its own enemy. 🙈🙊 #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2018

2 runs to win and they go for Lunch for 40 mins. This is why Cricket can never be part of Olympics. #SAvIND — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 4, 2018

Well-fed South Africa have taken the field, in front of almost no crowd, and prepare to go down 2-nil in the series. At least everyone has had lunch. #SAvIND #cricket — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 4, 2018

The stupidest lunch break in the history of mankind…#indvsa — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) February 4, 2018

Before and after: What happened during the 40-minute break… is this how the ICC plans to attract new audiences to cricket? #SAvInd pic.twitter.com/hSP14FQTbd — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 4, 2018

The third lunch ODI in the series wil take place on February 7.

Image already added

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd