India vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India vs South Africa: In-form India take on 5th placed South Africa on Saturday.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side are in sublime form in the ICC Women’s World Cup as they have won all four matches so far. India began their tournament campaign after beating hosts England and later grabbed wins against West Indies, arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Captain Mithali Raj has been in great touch with the bat while the spinners have proved their worth on crucial stages. India will once again be relying on their top order and spinners to continue their winning run when they face South Africa in the fifth group game. South Africa are placed 5th in the points table while India are second.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa? India vs South Africa will be played on July 8, 2017 (Saturday).

What time is India vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup? The match will start at 3 PM IST (Saturday afternoon). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa? India vs South Africa will be aired live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It is the 18th match of the tournament for both teams.

Where is the match between India and South Africa being played? The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and South Africa will be played at Grace Road, Leicester.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between India and South Africa live? The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

