India vs South Africa Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India vs South Africa Live Streaming: India take on South Africa at the Oval on Sunday in a virtual quarter-final. Both teams have a win and a loss under their belt in this tournament and the winner of this clash will march into semi-final while the losing team would be eliminated from the tournament.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and South Africa?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and South Africa will be played on June 11, 2017. The winner of this match will register a berth in the semi-finals.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and South Africa?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and South Africa begins at 3:00 PM IST. (Saturday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match will be played at the Oval. The weather is not bright and sunny and rain is expected to play a part.

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. No other channel will air the contest between India and South Africa in India.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between England and Australia live?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

