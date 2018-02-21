India vs South Africa Live Score and Live Streaming 2nd T20: India strike early after setting target of 189 for South Africa to chase

MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey slammed more than 100 runs in the last 10 overs and 98 for the fifth wicket to ensure that India don’t end up putting a target that South Africa can whistle their way to. Instead, they have ended up razing the South African attack and shifting the momentum the visitors’ way. Manish Pandey has played a mighty innings, resurrecting the Indian scorecard after they lost Dhawan, Kohli and Raina in quick succession. While Dhoni played second fiddle to him for a better part of the partnership, he launched himself in the final over, smashing 17 off it and reaching his 50. Catch Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 2nd T20.
When and where to watch India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd T20?
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 would be live on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary and on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. This match is the second game of the three-match series and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, February 21. This match be live streaming online at SonyLIV.com and be watched in different languages. ESPN.in will also be live streaming the game.
DLS par score after five overs is 41 and South Africa were playing with that in mind. But Hendricks was unable to hit it far enough and ends up giving an easy catch to Hardik Pandya at deep square leg.
And there goes the first one. Smuts tries to break the shackles, ends up breaking in them, slower deliver takes the leading edge and Raina comes running in from cover to take the catch.
A rather quiet start to the chase from the Proteas. A couple of fours have come for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled two and one has come from Shardul Thakur. It also looks like there is a slight drizzle.
Dhoni slams 17 off the last over, India have set a target of 189 for South Africa to chase. MS Dhoni took Indian fans on a trip down the memory lane. The former Indian captain slammed 17 off the last over as he and Manish Pandey slammed 98 runs for the fifth wicket. Dhoni was playing second fiddle to Pandey for a better part of the innings as the latter resurrected the Indian innings after a rare failure from the Indian top order. Pandey ended the innings with 79 off 48 balls while Dhoni scored 52 off 28.
Dhoni dropped at deep midwicket and it goes for six off Dala's hands. Chris Morris, who had bowled a maiden first over, has been disastrous in the rest. Dhoni and Pandey have turned things around for India here
India's middle order steps up, Manish Pandey has moved to 76 and is striking the ball to boundary on a frequent basis. MS Dhoni is ably assisting him and it is no secret that it is near to impossible to get the former captain out once he has his eyes set. He has chipped in with a couple of fours of his own and this partnership has moved beyond 70 now
50 partnership between MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey and that has come from an overthrow and a rather lucky boundary that went off the edge of MS Dhoni. Pandey, meanwhile, moves to 65. These two have given a good platform for India to set a good total for the Proteas to chase
50 for Manish Pandey and he celebrates that by slamming a six off Chris Morris off the very next ball. This is turning into a good partnership now, 41 has come out of it.
MSD gets into the party! JJ Smuts gets a nice slap from the former Indian captain and he lets it soar to the stands straight and low. Pandey, meanwhile is on 49. That six, unfortunately is a bit of an island in the sea as India are unable to do anything more than what is coming in between the wickets
JJ Smuts bowls the 11th over and gives away just five runs. MS Dhoni has now come on to give Pandey company. Once again, India have to work on getting their run-rate up and running.
Just as India were breaking the shackles, South Africa strike. Raina tries to play across the line and misses it completely. But does it go on to miss off stump? Doesn't matter, India don't take the review and lose a fourth.
Pandey takes Shamsi for a ride. After that four, a double and then two consecutive sixes off the willow of Pandey
Manish Pandey was almost dismissed as he and Raina tried to take a single. A direct hit would have got him but he survived. He then edged one off Paterson for a four and then dispatched another to the boundary off Shamsi. Shackle breaking shots these
India had scored more than 70 runs at the end of the first seven overs in the first T20I, not quite this time. The run rate has plummetted since the wickets of Dhawan and Kohli. Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina are in the middle and they have been dealing in singles and dot balls so far
One captain struck in the 4th over, the other dismissed in the fifth. This one is back of a length and rises on the Kohli and takes his gloves before going to Klaasen. The South Africans are running around like kids when they hear that school is closed for the day, India lose their man in form
And that ends the mini-carnage. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were looking like they could flatten any hopes the Proteas would have gained out of that good start but not to be. Captain Duminy takes the ball and gives a nice low full toss, Dhawan takes the bait, goes down the track, ends up with a shot straight down the throat of mid-on.
Well how about that for a reply. Dhawan was fumbling about in the first over against Chris Morris but he returns and the Indian opener sends him all over the park. four, six and a four to start off the over, a dot ball to catch breath and then a six again from Dhawan.
Suresh Raina let's off some of the steam that has building on the Indians with a boundary. Two doubles from the second and the last ball means that India get eight off that over but South Africa have also crucially got Rohit Sharma
He is gone first ball too and this time they don't review, South Africa are off to a flier here. Full delivery swinging into the right-hander and he is plumb, India 0/1
A maiden first over from Morris, how about that. The pitch is doing all sorts of things. Dhawan was given out LBW off the very first ball he faced, he went for the review and there was a slight inside edge. But this is a good start for the Proteas
JP Duminy has won the toss and has asked India to bat first in this second encounter against India. This is another instance in the series where Virat Kohli has lost the toss and has been asked to bat first. India have made a change after Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Shardul Thakur.
Hello! Welcome to live coverage of the second T20I clash between India and South Africa. India have been in fine touch in the limited overs fixtures. After clinching the six-match ODI series, the visitors now lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.