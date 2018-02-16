India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 6th ODI: South Africa to fight for pride at Centurion

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 6th ODI: India will look to make it 5-1 at Centurion. India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 6th ODI: India will look to make it 5-1 at Centurion.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 6th ODI: The 6-match ODI series between South Africa and India is already sealed with the visitors taking an unassailable lead of 4-1 after defeating the hosts by 73 runs in the 5th ODI at Port Elizabeth. Virat Kohli’s side has been absolutely sensational in the series and have delivered performance with both bat and the ball. The spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have done the trick for their side and have troubled a deflated South African side that has struggled with the absence of some of the senior players in the side. The stand-in captain Aiden Markram has everything to play for in the 6th and final ODI of the series at Centurion. He would look to register a win here and save some pride before the start of the T20I series from Sunday. India, on the other hand, might look to test out their bench strength but will hope they can deliver similar performance to continue their winning momentum.

India vs South Africa 6th ODI will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, February 16, 2018. This is the final ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. The 6th ODI begins at 04:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 6th ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST. The final ODI between the two teams will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com.on or on IndianExpress.com. Catch the Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary of the 6th ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion here.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 6th ODI:

