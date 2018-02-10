India vs South Africa 4th ODI Live score: India win the toss, elect to bat first at the Wanderers

India are one win away from sealing a first-ever victory in a bilateral ODI series against South Africa. The Wanderers and the Proteas will be draped in pink commemorating the Pink Day. South Africa have played five ‘Pink ODIs’ so far and are yet to lose a single match when wearing the colour. But rarely have they come into a match at home in such dismal form. They are 3-0 down in the series and have surrendered to Virat Kohli and the wrist spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The hosts have been struck by injuries in this series and while Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock won’t play a role anymore, AB de Villiers returns for the rest of it. The return of a man who has certainly earned a name among South Africa’s greatest in cricket will certainly be a moral boost for them. Catch live score and updates of the 4th ODI between India and South Africa here.
India vs South Africa 4th ODI, Live cricket score:
National anthems have been played, Morne Morkel has the new ball, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma open the Indian innings. Rohit Sharma fends off two deliveries before taking a single off the third
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram(C), JP Duminy, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli reckons batting second on the Wanderers pitch under the lights will be a tougher task. Kedar Jadhav has pulled a hamstring and Shreyas Iyer. Aiden Markram confirms that AB De Villiers is making a comeback.
It is all Pink at the Wanderers but South Africa are in the red as they come into this match. AB De Villiers could not take part in the first three ODIs while Faf Du Plessis was absent for the latter two. Quinton De Kock may not have had the greatest of series with the bat in the preceding Test rubber or in the first ODI but him being ruled out of a series is always a blow to the South Africans. In their absence, South Africa turned to two-ODI and 23-year-old Aiden Markram. It may be unfair to point fingers at him though, as senior players like Hashim Amla, David Miller and JP Duminy have all been turned inside out by Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. This has been coupled by Indian captain Virat Kohli running havoc on the Proteas bowling attack. Coming into this match, India seem to have everything with them - the momentum, the wind in their sails, sugar, spice and everything nice. South Africa, on the other hand, will feel like they have been trying to cross a punishing desert and the return of De Villiers will feel like a welcome breeze for them. Whether that is a sign for better things to come or just a temporary reprieve is something we will have to wait and watch.,