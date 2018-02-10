India vs South Africa 4th ODI Live score: India win the toss, elect to bat first at the Wanderers

India vs South Africa 4th ODI, Live score: Virat Kohli has gone on overdrive in this series. (Source: AP) India vs South Africa 4th ODI, Live score: Virat Kohli has gone on overdrive in this series. (Source: AP)

India are one win away from sealing a first-ever victory in a bilateral ODI series against South Africa. The Wanderers and the Proteas will be draped in pink commemorating the Pink Day. South Africa have played five ‘Pink ODIs’ so far and are yet to lose a single match when wearing the colour. But rarely have they come into a match at home in such dismal form. They are 3-0 down in the series and have surrendered to Virat Kohli and the wrist spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The hosts have been struck by injuries in this series and while Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock won’t play a role anymore, AB de Villiers returns for the rest of it. The return of a man who has certainly earned a name among South Africa’s greatest in cricket will certainly be a moral boost for them. Catch live score and updates of the 4th ODI between India and South Africa here.

India vs South Africa 4th ODI, Live cricket score:

