India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 4: India need nine wickets to win against South Africa

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 4: India set a target of 241 for South Africa and the home team were 17 for 1 when umpires deemed the Wanderers pitch too dangerous to continue play. But ICC decided to resume play on day four of the third Test between India and South Africa at the schedule time. Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla will resume the South Africa chase on Saturday where they will look to win the Test and the complete a series whitewash over India. But that won’t be easy for them as the wicket has assisted the bowlers throughout the course of the match. The Indian pace quartet of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah would like to bowl out South Africa before they reach the target. The pitch has been termed as minefield and batsmen have found it very difficult to score runs. India were successful on Friday when Shami got the wicket of Markram. South Africa still need 224 runs to win this game. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 here.

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 4: The onus is on Indian pacers to lead their team to first win of this series. South Africa need 224 runs and India need nine wickets on a pitch that has been spitting venom. Batsmen have failed to score runs fluently on it and South Africa will also find it hard.

