India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: India resume at 49/1 against South Africa

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: India may think they are ahead in this Test as they have a 42-run lead over South Africa with nine wickets in hand. But the Wanderers pitch has been the best one for batsmen. Now, South Africa will come out with an aim to bowl out India as soon as possible on day three and then chase down a small target. Their pace attack of Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Angile Phehlukwayo have done it the past. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have their task cut out to play the first session without losing a wicket. Parthiv Patel opened the innings for India on Thursday but was dismissed late in the day. This was after South Africa went ahead of India’s total thanks to some late hitting by the tailenders. Jasprit Bumrah took his maiden five-for in Test cricket to keep India in the game. South Africa were bowled out for 194. Hashim Amla top scored with 61 but fell while flicking one straight to Hardik Pandya at deep square-leg. India reached 49/1 at stumps on Day 2, leading South Africa by 42 runs. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL SCORECARD)

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates 3rd Test Day 3: 01:30 pm IST: Start of the day’s play in Johannesburg. India resume at 49 for 1 with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul. They lead by seven runs. Philander with the ball is ready.

Third day of the Johannesburg Test and India will resume at 49 for 2. They have been close to a win in this series and once again they have a chance to win a match. But for that they need to set a big target

Hashim Amla showed everyone how to play on this not-so-good batting surface. He shuffled, walked ahead, used his footwork to great affect. Indian batsmen might need to learn from him if they want to play long in the second innings on Friday.

