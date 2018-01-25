India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: India seek early wickets against South Africa. (Reuters Photo) India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: India seek early wickets against South Africa. (Reuters Photo)

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: India will have their task cut out when they come out to bowl against South Africa on the second day of the 3rd Test in Johannesburg. India had South Africa 6 for 1 at Stumps on day one after being bowled out for 187 in their first innings. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scored contrasting half-centuries for India while all other batsmen fell like nine-pins against South Africa’s five-man pace attack. India decided to bat after winning the toss but had no answers to South Africa’s murderous bowling. India bowled late in the evening and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of Markam. India have already lost the series and a result in their favour in this match will only change the scoreline of the series. But they will still look to create chances to win atleast one game in the three-match Test series. South Africa beat India in the first and second Test at Cape Town and Centurion respectively. Catch the Live Cricket Score of India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 here. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL SCORECARD)

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: India bowled out for 187. South Africa 6 for 1 and India now need to take some quick and early wickets to make a comeback in this Test match at Johannesburg. The second day of the game begins in Johannesburg in a short while.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd