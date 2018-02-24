India vs South Africa Live Score and Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20: India remove Hendricks

India lost regular wickets in the middle and death overs which gave South Africa a chance to come back and restrict India to only 172/7 in the 3rd and final T20I of the series in Cape Town on Saturday. Batting first, India were moving towards a good total with Raina and Dhawan scoring quick. But fell, Raina for 43 and Dhawna for 47, and no other batsman was able to give India a late push and take the total towards 200. India are playing without Virat Kohli with Rohit leading the team. South Africa need 173 runs to win the game and the series. The three-match series is tied 1-1. (India vs South Africa Live Cricket Scorecard)
India vs South Africa Live Score and Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20: When and where to watch the 3rd T20 between India vs South Africa Live? India vs South Africa 3rd T20I can be live streamed on SonyLiv.com and ESPN.in. The two website will provide the live streaming of the game. The match will be broadcast on Ten 1 HD and Ten 1 in English commentary and on Ten 3 in Hindi commentary. The final game of the series between India vs South Africa is being played in Cape Town on Saturday, February 24.
First wicket for India and it is to the name of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hendricks tried to play the ball on the leg-side but he closed the face of the bat too early. It's a knuckle ball from Bhuvi. Leading edge which goes high in the air. Shikhar Dhawan is under the ball and takes it comfortably.
South Africa openers David Miller and Hendricks are out in the middle for the chase of 173 runs in Cape Town. The pitch is a bit slow but it will be interesting to see if Bhuvneshwar can swing the ball. He will bowl the first over with Hendricks on strike.
In the final T20I against South Africa, India manage to post 172 for the loss of seven wickets in Cape Town. Some late wickets for South Africa which pushed back India and they could manage only 172/7. South Africa would be happy with the 173-run target and would fancy their chances of winning the match and the series. Raina scored 43, Dhawan managed 47 but there was no one else who could provide India the late burst to push the total towards 200
That is not goot for India. Hardik Pandya goes for the big shot only to get a leading edge which goes high up in the air and Klaasen calls for the catch. He takes it as well. India reach 163 for the loss of six wickets with four balls remaining in this innings
15 runs and a wicket from that penultimate over. MS Dhoni is the wicket to fall. Dala gives away 15 runs in that over and India are 162 for the loss of five wickets. Chris Morris will be bowling the final over of the innings. Dinesh Karthik will be on strike for India, Can India reach 180 here?
GONE! MS Dhoni cannot clear the boundary! Junior Dala gets the big wicket of MS Dhoni. The delivery is a bit wide and Dhoni goes after it. It's a powerful shot from Dhoni but it gone high up in the air instead of going straight. Miller is right there to catch it. Dhoni is disappointed with that. Gone for 12
150 up for India off the first ball of the 19th over. Junior Dala returns into teh attack and the first ball has gone for four. MS Dhoni tries a big shot but he gets an inside edge which travels past the short fine-leg fielder for four. Not the best Dhoni shot but unlucky for Dala
So the runs are not flowing for India. This surface isn't allowing the ball to come to the bat with pace. MS Dhoni and Pandya are dealing in singles and doubles. Three overs remaining in this innings. The score is 136 for the loss of four wickets. Chris Morris will bowl the 18th over for South Africa. Dhoni on strike
Four overs remaining in India innings and they are 130 for the loss of four wickets. For a big total, a flurry of boundaries is needed. Both Pandey and MS Dhoni, the two batsmen out in the middel, are capable of doing that. But South Africa would not want that. Phehlukwayo is the bowler into the attack for the 17th over
Wow! A magnificent direct-hit from Junior Dala has run out Shikhar Dhawan. A one-handed pickup at deep square-leg and a powerful throw which catches Dhawan short of his crease as he called for the second run. Dhawan is run-out for 47. He doesn't even wait for the third umpire's decision. India lose their fourth wicket
India have played their 15 overs in this inning and have scored 125 runs for the loss of three wickets. The three to fall are Rohit, Raina and Pandey. Dhawan is playing well and looking good for a half-century. Hardik Pandya is the other batsman at the crease. India need a big total against this attacking South Africa team
GONE! This is poor cricket from Pandey as his half-hearted shot is skied and he is caught at long-on. Junior Dala returns to dismiss Pandey. It is slightly short from Dala and Pandey is in no position to play the pull shot (or any). He ends up skying the ball towards long-on where Miller is positioned. He gets under the ball and completes the catch. India three down
Shikhar Dhawan changing gears now! Some quick boudnaries for him. But he survives another catch. Tabrazi Shamsi is the catch-dropper again. He had earlier dropped Dhawan at short third-man. Now, Dhawan skies one and Shamsi is at fine-leg but makes a mess of it.
Shikhar Dhawan, who opened the innings, gets his first boundary in the 12th over! This was his 29th delivery. Very unlike Dhawan innings this but he manages to get another four off the final delivery and India cross the 100-run mark. India are 102 for the loss of two wickets after 12 overs. The South Africa spinners and the wicket of Raina have pushed India back in this innings
India were moving nicely with Raina and Dhawan but Shamsi broke that stand and pushed back India. At a rate of 8.10 runs per over, India have reached 81 for the loss of two wickets at the halfway mark in the innings. Manish Pandey, who played a brilliant innings in the first game, is out in the middle. A change in bowling for South Africa as Aaron Phangiso comes on to bowl the 11th over
GONE! Suresh Raina is dismissed against the run of play. He won't be happy with that. Playing nicely, Raina gets a fuller delivery from Shamsi and he gets under it. Gets the elevation there but doesn't get the distance. Behardien hangs onto a good catch at straight boundary. Raina looks disappointed as he was playing nicely. Dismissed for 43 and South Africa rejoice
After the early blow of Rohit Sharma, India have recovered well with Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. Both have brought up the 50-run stand and now looking good for more. India are 65 for 1 after 8 overs. That was a good over from Shasmsi. Dhawan and Raina were looking for areas for score runs but tight line from him. Duminy will continue for South Africa.
Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina take India to 57 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. Six overs bowlers with one over of spin. Raina cut one delivery from Morris which went for four. That boundary brought up India's team 50. He has been in some form. Dhawan has been quiet at the other end. The field has spread now and JP Duminy is back into the attack for the the seventh over
Five overs bowled and India have managed to score 47 runs for the loss of one wicket, that of Rohit Sharma. But Suresh Raina has taken the attack to the South Africa since his arrival. Chris Morris is back into the attack for the final over of the poweplay. Raina is batting on 24*. Morris's first ball is guided towards fine-leg for a couple from Raina.
Suresh Raina is just attacking the South Africa bowlers. On most occasions, he is just clearing his front leg and sending the ball over the inflied. After four overs, India are 35 for the loss of one wicket. Raina and Dhawan at the crease. Phangiso will replace Duminy in the attack. Raina makes room and sends the first ball over mid-off, send ball to covers boundary with a delightful cover drive!
First ball he faces and Suresh Raina has hit it for a six! It's a big one over fine-leg, Brilliant shot but that was a very poor delivery from Dala. Down the leg side which only needed some part of bat. He then gets a boundary as well. Apart from the wicket, decent start for India. With two left-handers, Dhawan and Raina at the crease for India, South Africa skipper JP Duminy brings himself into the attack to bowl some off-spin
Gone! Big wicket for South Africa as Rohit Sharma is trapped in front of the stumps. No review from the Indian captain and he has to depart. Junior Dala strikes off his second ball. Extra pace on that delivery and Rohit is stuck at the crease. Hit on the pads. The umpires is confident to give it out. Rohit does discuss it with Dhawan but they decide not to review. Umpires check for the no-ball but it fine. India lose Rohit Sharma
India get 13 runs from the first over. Some loose bowling from Morris and he is hammered for two fours off the final two balls by Rohit Sharma. The first one is a half-volley and Rohit sends it straight back. The last delivery is again down the leg-side which is flicked by Rohit for four more. Not the line Morris wanted to bowl. Rohit has his eye in
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the openers for India in this final game of the tour. Chris Morris is ready with the ball to begin proceedings. Rohit on strike. The first ball is down the leg-side which Rohit has flicked for a couple. It's also a no-ball from Morris. Big no-ball. Free-hit for India. It's a full-toss, Rohit cannot get it away. Just a single. Some start this to the game.
KL Rahul is part of the Indian T20 squad for this series but with today's miss, he will return to India without having played a single game here. On the South Africa tour, all players have missed atleast one international game since the first Test but for Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder is the only player to play all 12 matches on this tour. In the final game, can Dhoni give the wicketkeeping gloves to Karthik and we see him in the field? Bowling?
In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side. India have made three changes to their XI from the second game. Four pacers and only one spinner for the final game. No wrist-spinners in the team for today's game. Playing XI for India - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
South Afria have also made a few changes to their playing XI from the second game. Christiaan Jonker will make his debut in place of Smuts while Aaron Phangiso replaces Paterson in the team. Miller to open the batting. Playing XI - Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa win toss and elect to bowl in the final T20I against India in Cape Town. Rohit Sharma is at the toss for India. JP Duminy says that they will stick to chasing as they did in the first two games. He says David Miller will open the batting for them. Rohit echoes his words on the pitch. "Doesn't look like it will change a lot." India make three changes to the playing XI
Virat Kohli will not be playing the third T20 International against South Africa. The Indian captain has a "stiff back" and is not available for the final game. Rohit Sharma is the stand-in captain for India in the final game. What will happen at the toss? Let's find out
Welcome to the coverage of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I from Cape Town. The series is tied 1-1 with both teams winning one match each. India won the first game while South Africa bounced back to win the second. India will be eager to win this one and win the series. They lost the Test series 1-2 but hammered South Africa in the ODI series, winning it 5-1. Now, the T20I series is at stake.