India vs South Africa Live Score and Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20: India remove Hendricks

India vs South Africa Live Score Live Streaming 3rd T20: India aim series win against South Africa. (BCCI Photo)

India lost regular wickets in the middle and death overs which gave South Africa a chance to come back and restrict India to only 172/7 in the 3rd and final T20I of the series in Cape Town on Saturday. Batting first, India were moving towards a good total with Raina and Dhawan scoring quick. But fell, Raina for 43 and Dhawna for 47, and no other batsman was able to give India a late push and take the total towards 200. India are playing without Virat Kohli with Rohit leading the team. South Africa need 173 runs to win the game and the series. The three-match series is tied 1-1. (India vs South Africa Live Cricket Scorecard)

India vs South Africa Live Score and Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20: When and where to watch the 3rd T20 between India vs South Africa Live? India vs South Africa 3rd T20I can be live streamed on SonyLiv.com and ESPN.in. The two website will provide the live streaming of the game. The match will be broadcast on Ten 1 HD and Ten 1 in English commentary and on Ten 3 in Hindi commentary. The final game of the series between India vs South Africa is being played in Cape Town on Saturday, February 24.

