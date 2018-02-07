India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa win toss and opt to field first against India

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: India look to take unbeaten lead in Cape Town. India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: India look to take unbeaten lead in Cape Town.

South Africa entered the ODI series against India on the back of a 2-1 Test series win and 17-match unbeaten run. That 17-match run included thrashing Australia 5-0. But two matches in and South Africa have squandered that record while also being spun into all sorts of trouble. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have proven to be the biggest nemesis for the South African batting and injuries to key players – AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock, have not helped them. For India, this is just how they would have liked this tour to have gone – South Africa on the backseat and finding things difficult. A win at Newlands, Cape Town, a third at this venue and India will take an unassailable lead in the six-match series. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI:

