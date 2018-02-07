India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa win toss and opt to field first against India

South Africa entered the ODI series against India on the back of a 2-1 Test series win and 17-match unbeaten run. That 17-match run included thrashing Australia 5-0. But two matches in and South Africa have squandered that record while also being spun into all sorts of trouble. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have proven to be the biggest nemesis for the South African batting and injuries to key players – AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock, have not helped them. For India, this is just how they would have liked this tour to have gone – South Africa on the backseat and finding things difficult. A win at Newlands, Cape Town, a third at this venue and India will take an unassailable lead in the six-match series. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI.
India unchanged for the third ODI.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa changes: Heinrich Klaasen and Lungi Ngidi make their ODI debuts, replacing injured Quinton de Kock and Morne Morkel. Andile Phehlukwayo comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Aiden Markram has won the toss and South Africa have opted to bowl first in the third ODI in Cape Town
Toss is minutes away and the first ball about 35 minutes away. Before that, Indian Express brings you some interesting reads. The focus is again on the combination of Chahal-Kuldeep, they work best together with both succeeding and Shikhar Dhawan observed that he finds Kuldeep harder to read between the two wrist spinners
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa from Newlands, Cape Town. South Africa with all to do with India in cruise control.