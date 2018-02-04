India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to field first at Centurion

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: India were hoping for a good start in the ODIs after losing the Test series against South Africa. With the comprehensive victory over the hosts in the first ODI at Durban, skipper Virat Kohli, who hammered his 33rd hundred in the match, would feel confident to repeat the performance in the second ODI at Centurion. For South Africa, the woes have further increased, apart from the loss. The home side already lost AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs due to injury and now skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored a century at Durban, has been ruled out of the entire limited-overs series. Aiden Markram has been named as the replacement captain for du Plessis and Kohli’s side would look to exploit the inexperience of Markram to earn another easy victory in the series. While it was the seamers department who shone brightly in the Test series, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav turned on the things in ODIs. India would hope the bowlers can once again do their job to set them up for a 2-0 lead in the series. Catch the Live scores and updates of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI
Injured Faf du Plessis replaced with debutant Khaya Zondo. Andile Phehlukwayo makes way for Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir
No change in India's line-up:-
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
India have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Considering their bowling unit, and their records in chase, it seems like a smart decision by the Indian skipper.
Welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion. We will update you on the toss and team news shortly.