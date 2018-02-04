India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to field first at Centurion

India vs South Africa 2st ODI Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli will look to continue the winning start. (Reuters) India vs South Africa 2st ODI Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli will look to continue the winning start. (Reuters)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: India were hoping for a good start in the ODIs after losing the Test series against South Africa. With the comprehensive victory over the hosts in the first ODI at Durban, skipper Virat Kohli, who hammered his 33rd hundred in the match, would feel confident to repeat the performance in the second ODI at Centurion. For South Africa, the woes have further increased, apart from the loss. The home side already lost AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs due to injury and now skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored a century at Durban, has been ruled out of the entire limited-overs series. Aiden Markram has been named as the replacement captain for du Plessis and Kohli’s side would look to exploit the inexperience of Markram to earn another easy victory in the series. While it was the seamers department who shone brightly in the Test series, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav turned on the things in ODIs. India would hope the bowlers can once again do their job to set them up for a 2-0 lead in the series. Catch the Live scores and updates of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI