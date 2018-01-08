India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test, Day 4: India look to draw back into the contest

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: India trail South Africa by 142 runs to open the fourth day. (Source: AP) India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: India trail South Africa by 142 runs to open the fourth day. (Source: AP)

Not a single ball was bowled in Cape Town on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa with rain washing out the entire day’s play. There is no early start scheduled for either Day 4 or Day 5 but expect longer sessions with 98 overs to bowled on both days. While there was absence of cricket, Capetonians were provided with much-needed drought relief. Ahead of Day 4, things look clear and the weather forecast suggests no interruptions. South Africa will resume from 65/2 with Kagiso Rabada and Hashim Amla in the middle and a comfortable lead of 142 runs in the bag. For India, it would be important to do just what they did in the first innings – pick wickets regularly to try and minimise the eventual target. Failing that, things could go really wrong for Virat Kohli and men from the first Test itself. Catch live scores and updates of India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score in 1st Test Day 4.

1315 hrs IST: We won’t be starting early but the sessions will be longer to bowl 98 overs each on the upcoming two days. The breakdown for sessions: 10h30 -12h30 / 13h10 – 15h25 / 15h45 – 18h00 or 18h30 (IST: 2 PM – 4 PM; 4.40 PM – 6.55 PM; 7.15 PM – 9.30 PM or 10 PM)

Much better

Much brighter

Much clear

Much sunshine ☀️ #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/xyqHgqm6h0 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2018

1300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa. The contest is bent in South Africa’s favour as they lead by 142 runs and have eight wickets in hand in the second innings. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar are back in the pavillion with Hardik Pandya, India’s man of the match so far, taking both wickets. The visitors need plenty from him and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the opening session on a bright note – much like the weather in Cape Town today.

TEAMS:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers †, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, AK Markram Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay

