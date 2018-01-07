India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score and updates: South Africa look to extend lead over India

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Can Hardik Pandya turn around India’s fortunes? India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Can Hardik Pandya turn around India’s fortunes?

After an exhilarating first day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Friday, the second day on Saturday proved to be just as exciting. India, who started the day from 28/3, did not see much momentum going their way as they lost Rohit Sharma quickly in the first session. Cheteshwar Pujara, who was acting as India’s wall could not carry his resistance on for much longer either and gave away an easy catch at slips just after Lunch. His fall triggered a batting collapse as the visitors went down to 93 for 7. But, it was allrounder Hardik Pandya, who started counter-attack and scored a brisk 93, saving India from massive embarrassment. Seamers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets each as India were bowled out for 209. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram started well for South Africa, but Pandya showed his form with the ball as he scalped both the openers. South Africa closed the day on 65/2, leading India by 142 runs with Hashim Amla and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada in the middle. As both the team sets up for the third day, all eyes will be on Pandya again to bring India back in the game. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE

1300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog on South Africa vs India, 1st Test Day 3 in Cape Town. After an action-packed first two days, Sunday promises to pack an exciting punch. We will give you live updates on the proceedings of the day here. Stay tuned.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers †, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, AK Markram Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay

