India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 LIVE score and updates: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma eye rebuilding

It was an action-packed first day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town. For such a highly anticipated series between the two top-ranked Tests teams in the world, it was a kind of a perfect start. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first, which paved way for Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to exploit the green turf to take early three wickets. But resistance offered by AB de Villiers and du Plessis, who both scored half centuries, took the side to a better position. Quinton De Kock and Keshav Maharaj also scored handy runs down the order and took South Africa to a competitive total to 286 before Ravichandran Ashwin got both the tailenders. Coming in to bat, India’s top order fell down like a pack of cards, as the visitors lost three wickets in quick succession. Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli got out, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in the middle before Stumps. On Day 2, it will be up to Pujara and Sharma to give India a solid partnership and take them to a safe haven. Meanwhile, South Africa will look to close India’s innings soon and take charge of the match.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: 1320 hrs IST: India will hope that Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma to continue the partnership. India are still trail by 258 runs so these two need to rebuild the Indian innings

1300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog on South Africa vs India, 1st Test Day 2 in Cape Town. After a thriller of a day on Friday, Saturday promises to pack an exciting punch. We will give you live updates on the proceedings of the day here. Stay tuned.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amlam, Quinton de Kock †, AB de Villiers †, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, AK Markramm Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha †, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay

