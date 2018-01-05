India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Live score and updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattles hosts in Cape Town

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Virat Kohli’s India will take on Faf Du Plessis’s South Africa. (Source: BCCI) India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Virat Kohli’s India will take on Faf Du Plessis’s South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

As India gear up for much-anticipated 3-match Test series against South Africa, questions still surround Virat Kohli’s men over their preparedness on fast and bouncy pitches in the country. India has climbed to the top spot of ICC Test rankings on the back of nine-consecutive series victories in the longest format, but the green overseas pitch in Cape Town pose a whole set of new challenge for India’s formidable batting line-up. The side has not played much cricket in tough overseas conditions in recent time and did not have much time in hand to prepare themselves for it. Proteas bowling line-up which comprises of Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and will only toughen up the situation for India. The onus will be on Indian players to get used to the pitch, and that too quickly. The series promises an exciting prospect for both the teams and the first day of the first Test will be crucial for both the captains- Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live 1400 hrs IST 1420 hrs IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets another one here as HASHIM AMLA departs on 1. That is a HUGE WICKET for India and South Africa in BIG trouble now. SA 12/3

1412 hrs IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets another one and it is Aiden Markram who is gone here for a 5. Huge appeal from Bhuvi and Kohli and the umpire gives it straightaway. South Africa are not thinking of a review here and the replay shows it was hitting middle stumps.

1410 hrs IST: The first hour will be extremely crucial on the first day with the pitch offering nice swing and getting a good bounce. South African batsman are finding it hard to understand Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the moment and India need to use the momentum to get a couple of more wickets here.

1405 hrs IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes with the third ball and it is DEAN ELGAR who is gone on a duck! The ball got an outside swing and Elgar touched it and it went straight to Saha behind the stumps. INDIA STRIKES. SA 0/1

1400 hrs IST: HERE WE GO! Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram with the bat. It is a crucial first session for both the teams.

1350 hrs IST: India has decided to play Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom have never played a Test match before in the country. In fact, Bumrah has never played in the format before. This is a bold move by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, backing their players to go out on the biggest stage against a really strong team and prove themselves. Can the two strike early for India?

1335 hrs IST: For South Africa, Dale Steyn is in along with Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. That seems like a dangerous seamers line-up. India will feel themselves lucky they are not facing this attack in the first hour of the first day.

1330 hrs IST: South Africa win the toss and elect to bat first against India in Cape Town. India are going with 3 seamers, Hardik Pandya is also playing as an allrounder and also Ravichandran Ashwin as a lone-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja misses out in the first Test. Ajinkya Rahane also not playing for India, and Rohit Sharma is in. THAT IS A HUGE CALL!

1320 hrs IST: With lot of green patches on the screen, the pitch is expected to act slow on the first day and the batsmen will have to play more on the back foot and wait for the ball to come in. The first hour is likely to belong to bowler but the pitch could become batsman’s paradise later in the day. Former South African captain Shaun Pollock says the team to win the toss elect to bowl first.

1310 hrs IST: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to start for India as he received his maiden Test cap early in the day from captain Virat Kohli. On green turf which will support fast bowling, his selection hardly comes as a surprise. Watch video below:

1300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog on South Africa vs India, 1st Test Day 1 in Cape Town. The much anticipated series is about to start and we will give you all the live updates and scores here. Coming to you with the toss in about 30 minutes. Stay tuned.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amlam, T Bavuma, TB de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock †, AB de Villiers †, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, AK Markramm Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, AL Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel †, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha †, Ishant Sharma , Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd