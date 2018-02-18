India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score & Live Streaming 1st T20: Virat Kohli walks back after 50 run stand with Dhawan

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: India take on South Africa in Johannesburg. (Source: BCCI) India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: India take on South Africa in Johannesburg. (Source: BCCI)

India come into the three-match T20 series brimming with confidence and they should – they’ve ended South Africa’s unbeaten run of ODIs, unbeaten series run and taken away the top ranking in the end. As the two teams enter the final leg, India would hope to start the T20s in the same flawless fashion that they have protrayed in the 50 over matches. South Africa, on the other hand, would be boosted by six changes in the 14-man squad. They would also take heart from the fact that they were able to beat India in the rain shortened ODI in Johannesburg – venue for the first T20. Focus will be on a returning Suresh Raina who is looking for a spot in next year’s World Cup squad. JP Duminy will lead the Proteas in Faf du Plessis’ absence. Catch live score and updates from India vs South Africa, 1st T20.

The first T20 between India vs South Africa is being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. It is the first ODI of the three-match series. It is being aired live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (commentary in English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (for commentary in Hindi). Viewers can stream India vs South Africa live on SonyLiv.com on the website and the app.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20:

