India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score & Live Streaming 1st T20: Virat Kohli walks back after 50 run stand with Dhawan

India come into the three-match T20 series brimming with confidence and they should – they’ve ended South Africa’s unbeaten run of ODIs, unbeaten series run and taken away the top ranking in the end. As the two teams enter the final leg, India would hope to start the T20s in the same flawless fashion that they have protrayed in the 50 over matches. South Africa, on the other hand, would be boosted by six changes in the 14-man squad. They would also take heart from the fact that they were able to beat India in the rain shortened ODI in Johannesburg – venue for the first T20. Focus will be on a returning Suresh Raina who is looking for a spot in next year’s World Cup squad. JP Duminy will lead the Proteas in Faf du Plessis’ absence. Catch live score and updates from India vs South Africa, 1st T20.
The first T20 between India vs South Africa is being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. It is the first ODI of the three-match series. It is being aired live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (commentary in English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (for commentary in Hindi). Viewers can stream India vs South Africa live on SonyLiv.com on the website and the app.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20:
Virat Kohli has been given out leg before off Tabriaz Shamsi. The left arm spinner looked convinced. Kohli wants to review. It has pitched in line and going on to hit the leg stump. Kohli goes for 26 runs from 20 balls. South Africa's wrist spinner gets the biggest wicket. INDIA ARE 108/3
In the short run at least, Kohli adds to Shamsi's woes. After being dropped on the first ball and chuckling at the luck, he smacks a four and a six to hurt the wrist spinner's confidence. India are 98/2 after 8 overs.
Virat Kohli has been dropped by Behardien at long on. Came straight at him. Shamsi could have struck with the first ball but for this embarrassing gaffe by Behardien. Kohli survives at 10 runs from 11 balls. Will this hurt South Africa? If ODI series is an impression, it might.
Suresh Raina's return to the Indian team ends with 15 runs from 7 balls. Tried to continue the blitzy hitting but this time he gets the time all wrong. Miscues it and falls comfortably into Junior Dala's hands. The debutant has two wickets. INDIA are 49/2
Shikhar Dhawan seems to have gloved his half pull but a half hearted appeal from South Africa players. Klaasen went up. Dala once again did not appeal. Probably some noise and a bit of deflection as it went behind. However the umpire says that it was a wide.
Suresh Raina is the new man in for India and he hasn't taken long to get ready for South Africa journey. Making his international return and Paterson once again suffers. Four and then six to end his second over. Paterson has gone for 31 runs in his two overs.
Rohit Sharma tries to ramp the ball over the keeper but gets the faintest of edges. South Africa players look convinced. The bowler is less than enthused. Rohit Sharma doesn't look bothered. There is a spike on the Snicko and Rohit Sharma goes for 21 from 9 balls. India lose their first wicket: 23/1
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open for India. Dane Paterson opens the bowling for India. Second ball and Rohit Sharma sends it for a six. Goes soaring into the third man region. Fifth ball and Rohit sends it for another six. This one has gone towards the leg side. And for good measure, Rohit plays it uppishly to end the over and brings up a boundary. 18 runs from the first over
INDIA XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa XI: JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa: "AB de Villiers is not playing today. He hurt his knee in the last game, so we want to rest him. Klaasen, Junior Dala are playing," says JP Duminy at the toss. Worth noting that Australia series begins on March 1.
India: "Suresh Raina is back in the team, Manish Pandey, Unadkat is playing in place of Kuldeep who hurt his thumb in the last game, Bhuvi returns," says Kohli at the toss.
TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and they're bowling first. Virat Kohli also wanted to bowl first and "get a target"
Shaun Pollock: It looks like a good surface, and the ball will come nicely onto the bat. The skipper's decision at the toss will entirely depend on the team's strategy. There won't be any lateral movement off the deck and it is a belter of a track to bat on
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20 between India and South Africa. Wanderers has seen India win the third Test but lose the solitary ODI in the six-match series. What will be the outcome today?