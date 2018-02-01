India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: South Africa win the toss, elect to bat first

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India look to start things on a winning note. India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India look to start things on a winning note.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: After an action-packed Test series against South Africa, Virat Kohli-led India is set to take on the Proteas in a six-match ODI series, which kicks off from Thursday. The first ODI in Durban is where India skipper would want to take control of things. India have not lost a single ODI series in last two years, but as per records, they have also never won a series in South Africa in the format. Kohli would want his team to take belief from the thumping victory in the Johannesburg Test where India had to fight hard to earn a win. With Indian bowlers in supreme form in the series so far, the onus to get India into the game lies with the seamers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to start for India along with allrounder Hardik Pandya. With Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the squad, it remains to be seen which spin option would India prefer to go with. South Africa, on the other hand, will be without one of their main striking batsmen AB de Villiers, who is ruled out of the first three ODIs with a finger injury. His absence would further boost India’s bowling department. Catch all the Live updates of first ODI between India and South Africa.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: 04:00 pm IST: South Africa have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the ODI. Indian skipper Virat Kohli says he would have liked to bat first as well on this pitch.

03:50 pm: Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first ODI between India and South Africa. We will come up with the updates on the toss shortly.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

South Africa squad: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd