India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India look to avoid series whitewash

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India look to avoid whitewash in Johannesburg. (Source: AP) India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India look to avoid whitewash in Johannesburg. (Source: AP)

Just a few months ago, India had blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 and convincingly at that to register a whitewash in the island nation. Fast forward to the next away trip and a reverse result is on the cards. South Africa have never whitewashed India at home ever since the tours began in 1992 with the best result being a 1-1 series draw. Even as India stare at a thrashing, they can take heart from the fact that the side have never lost at Johannesburg – venue for the third Test. In fact, India won their first Test in South Africa at the Wanderers which might give heart to the Virat Kohli-led side. The visitors have been severely affected by chopping and changing but that is set to continue with Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to come back. Overcast conditions and green surface will make it difficult to bat and a haven for the seamers. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd Test Day 1: 1247 hrs IST: PITCH REPORT: “Good grass covering. It might be slow though. The surface is quite hard. There are some cracks already and with the sun coming out, it would open up. For me, if I win the toss, I’d go bowling first, get that new ball…,” says Shaun Pollock.

1240 hrs IST: Based on the practice drills, Rahane has been putting in quite a shift in the slip cordon and is expected to come in for Rohit Sharma. Murali Vijay at second and Kohli at third in the slip cordon. Pandya’s place in the side looks safe for now. India may go for four quicks in Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Ishant and Bumrah. Unless Kohli and Indian team management pull a surprise out of the bag. Keeping that in mind, India could go without a spinner. Behind the stumps, Parthiv seems to have an edge over Dinesh Karthik

1235 hrs IST: There has been overnight rain in Johannesburg but it has cleared now. No delay to the proceedings in the third Test.

1230 hrs IST: Hello and Good Afternoon to our live coverage of India’s tour of South Africa. We’re into the third Test at Johannesburg and on paper it is a dead rubber but neither teams will treat it as that. South Africa would want to blank India to close in on the World No 1 ranking and avenge their 2015-16 away loss amid pitch controversies. For the visitors, it is about saving face and highlighting their prowess with the seamers while hoping the batsmen finally get into the groove.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd