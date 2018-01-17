India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Cheteshwar Pujara run out for second time in the Test

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: India resume from 35/3. (Source: Reuters) India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: India resume from 35/3. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa are in the ascendency in the second Test in Centurion after the fourth day’s play with three India top order players back in the pavillion. Most importantly, though, Virat Kohli went cheaply to debutante Lungi Ngidi – who picked two wickets – and the momentum is well with the Proteas. When the fifth day begins, India will resume from an overnight score of 35/3 and need 252 runs more to level the series. The bowlers had done well to fight away the resistance by Faf du Plessis and Vernon Philander to dismiss the hosts for 258 but the deteriorating pitch quickly showed its colour when India came out to bat. Vijay and Kohli were undone by deliveries that stayed low while Rahul threw his wicket away. Parthiv Patel, promoted ahead of Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume from 5 and 11 respectively. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test on Day 5.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 5: 1400 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma is the next man in. He comes in to join Parthiv Patel in the middle. Two men with plenty to prove and their place in the side under question. Make or break time.

1345 hrs IST: RUN OUT! Pujara is dismissed run out and that is completely suicidal. Given the situation, completely unneccesary. Taking on AB de Villiers – one of the most prolific fielders – and Pujara is short of his ground. Desperate dive having already completed a double and trying to go for a third and the bat is just out of the crease. Taking a long, long time with that but eventually, it has been given OUT. With that, Pujara has become the first Indian player to be dismissed run out in both innings of a Test

Twice in two innings…this is so unlike Pujara. He may not be the swiftest mover between the stumps but he’s a good judge of a run…generally. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 17, 2018

1330 hrs IST: Cheteshwar Pujara faces the first ball of the day as Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack. Vernon Philander darting in from the other end.

1325 hrs IST: As we wait for the first ball to be bowled, here’s what we recommend to get up to speed for the fifth day. Sandeep Dwivedi with the report from Centurion and the dream start for Ngidi.

1320 hrs IST: This day could define whether Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel play the third Test. Rohit hasn’t been among the runs and if he fails again, Ajinkya Rahane could come in. For Parthiv, coming in for injured Saha, it was more about the bat than about the keeping and it has shown. Parthiv has let some down over the course of the Test and with Dinesh Karthik coming in as replacement for Saha, this day could set the tone for the third Test.

1300 hrs IST: Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage of the second Test in this Freedom Series between India and South Africa. We’re into the fifth day of the second Test and the scale is tipped firmly in South Africa’s favour. The scorecard suggests India have seven wickets in hand with 252 runs to get. The problem? The pitch. Kohli and Vijay’s wickets highlighted how the ball stays low and once you bowl wicket-to-wicket, chances of success go up. That would be the aim for the hosts when play resumes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd