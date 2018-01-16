India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar look to extend Proteas’ lead

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AB de Villiers struck fifty in the second innings. (Reuters) India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AB de Villiers struck fifty in the second innings. (Reuters)

The third day of the second Test between India and South Africa brought rare moment of joy for the visitors with the bat as skipper Virat Kohli went on to score his 21st Test century at Centurion. The 29-year old became the last wicket to fall when he was at 153 runs in 217 balls at a strike rate of 70.50 and ensured that his side can reach close to the first innings total of 335 posted by South Africa. The hosts bowled India out for 307, taking a lead of 28 runs. As Proteas came out to bat, Jasprit Bumrah turned on the heat with the ball as he took two quick wickets to send Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla back to the pavilion. But the 87-run partnership between AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar took South Africa’s lead over 100 runs mark as the former fired a quick fifty before the day closed early due to bad light. With two days still remaining, all the three results are still possible in the match. On a pitch that is not offering much to the seamers, de Villiers and Elgar will look to increase South Africa’s lead quickly to set a solid target for India and give their bowlers enough to defend. Meanwhile, India, who are already trailing 0-1 in the series, will look to take quick wickets to set themselves up for an easy chase. R Ashwin, who took 4 wickets in the first innings, can prove to be the key player for India once again on Day 4. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: 1300 hrs IST: Hello and Good Afternoon for our continued live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa. We’re on to Day 4 and it increasingly looks like a result is possible. But, at this stage, it is tough to call where this game would head. This surface was expected to become hard to bat on as the match went on. AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar have shown that it needs patience to get going even with the ball behaving erratically – which the dismissals of Amla and Markrram highlighted.

