India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli looks to bring up 21st Test century

India vs South Africa Live, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli will continue from 85.

The top order failed for India once again in an away Test fixture. But away from the carnage stood Virat Kohli on 85 and working his way towards a 21st Test ton. By his side, when Day 3 begins, will be Hardik Pandya with this being the last true batting combination before the tail kicks in. India will resume from the overnight 183/5 while trailing South Africa by 152 runs at Centurion. Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel looked good with the surface becoming a batsman friendly pitch than the seamer friendly conditions that one is used to. But they were dismissed almost against the run of play and the surrender, of sorts, allowed South Africa to smile. India once again have Kohli to thank for ensuring that things are not worse than what they are at the moment. He talked about intent and he is the only one who seems to have showed it. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa in 2nd Test on Day 3.

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 3: 1315 hrs IST: Will Aakash Chopra’s words be true? It looks most probable that we would get a result here. But, in whose favour will it go?

Excitement. Anticipation. Third day of a Test match is considered to be the 'moving day'. Very often the team that dominates the 3rd day, wins the match. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 15, 2018

1310 hrs IST: This series has been fantastic thus far and has seen something for everyone. It had plenty for the seamers in Cape Town, has quite a lot for spinners to exploit here in Centurion and same applies for the batsmen. How will the third day go?

