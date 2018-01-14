India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: India look to bowl out Proteas in the first session

India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: India have South Africa six down. India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: India have South Africa six down.

India had a successful day in Centurion on Saturday when they reduced South Africa to 269 for 6 at stumps on day one of the 2nd Test on Saturday. Day one saw a dramatic end with India managing to scalp three quick wickets in the final hour of the post-Tea session to get back into the game. Poor running between the wickets cost visitors the wickets of the dangerous Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander, while wicketkeeping batsman Quinton de Kock got out on a golden duck on a gorgeous delivery from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner took 3 wickets in the day including the precious one of opening batsman Aiden Markram who played a solid 94-run innings. Markram and Amla, who scored 84 runs, laid down a solid foundation for the Proteas to score a high total in the first innings. But India found a way to get back into the game by taking quick wickets in the last hour. With Ashwin finding turn on the pitch, India would look to bowl out South Africa on the 2nd Day in the first session and restrict them below 300. But with skipper Faf du Plessis still on the crease, the hosts would hope they can still manage to hurt India by increasing their total past 350 and out India on the backfoot. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL SCORECARD)

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 2: 1255 hrs IST: India have four wickets to take as soon as they can. South Africa will resume at 269 for 6 with Faf du Plessis and Keshav Maharaj at the crease.

1240 hrs IST: Second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. Apart from the one day which was washed out due to rain, this series have seen top class cricket on each other day. Sunday is also expected to be the same.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd