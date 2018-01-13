India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 1: India make three changes against South Africa

India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa win toss against India (BCCI Photo) India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa win toss against India (BCCI Photo)

India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion. At the toss, Virat Kohli looked surprised at the no grass present on the pitch. He said that there was grass on the pitch last evening. He also said that India have made three changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha sitting out for Parthiv Patel. South Africa were forced to make a change for injured Dale Steyn. This is the second Test of the three-match series. India lost the first Test and are trailing 0-1 in the series so this Test becomes very important for them. India will like to bounce back and win this Test but they do not have a successful record in South Africa having won only one match ever in the country. They had a chance to win the first Test at Newlands but a terrific bowling effort from South Africa, especially Vernon Philander who took six wickets, saw India collapse and lose the first Test by 72 runs. They were chasing a target of 208 but were bowled out for 135. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 from Centurion. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL SCORECARD)

1330 hrs IST: Here we go! It’s Jasprit Bumrah who starts with the new ball and Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram come in for South Africa to bat.

1305 hrs IST: India have made three changes to their playing XI! Wriddhiman Saha has a niggle so Parthiv Patel comes in. Shikhar Dhawan is repalced by KL Rahul and Ishant Sharma has replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side

Toss update: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd Test. Three changes for #TeamIndia. KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel are in the Playing XI #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/kbj1louaSU — BCCI (@BCCI) 13 January 2018

1300 hrs IST: South Africa win the toss in Centurion and Faf du Plessis has elected to bat. Virat Kohli also wanted to bat first on this pitch which doesn’t have that much grass

1250 hrs IST: Toss is 10 minutes away and we will know who is playing for India in the playing XI and who has to sit out. This is a very crucial match for India as they need to win it to level the series

1240 hrs IST: What changes will India make in their playing XI? Virat Kohli hinted at a couple but did not make it clear on Friday. But surely there will be changes in the Indian team.

1230 hrs IST: India and South Africa are ready for the second Test of the the three-match series. South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the series so they will look to win the series in Centurion while India will look to make a comeback in this match.

