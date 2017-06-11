India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy: India win toss, opt to field first against South Africa in knockout game; R Ashwin replaces Umesh Yadav

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India take on South Africa in knockout game for both teams. India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India take on South Africa in knockout game for both teams.

It has come down to one game – 50 overs both sides. India had started their quest for defending the ICC Champions Trophy title brightly in the comprehensive win over Pakistan. But it all came crashing down in the next game against Sri Lanka despite putting 300-plus on the scoreboard. For South Africa, Pakistan played spoilsport with the group initially thought to be a walk in the park for these two. But now, one of these will be taking a flight home on Monday. Catch live scores and updates from India vs South Africa at ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates, ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to field first. R Ashwin comes in for Umesh Yadav. One change for South Africa too: Andile Phehlukwayo comes in for Wayne Parnell. This is the first time Kohli and ABD will be on opposing sides in an international contest as captains. And what a contest this is – a must-win game for both teams after picking up a win and a loss respectively. India beat Pakistan but lost to Sri Lanka; South Africa got the better of Sri Lanka but were undone by Pakistan – helped partly by the Duckworth-Lewis system.

TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

