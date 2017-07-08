India vs South Africa, Live Cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2017: India look to continue with winnings streak against South Africa. India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2017: India look to continue with winnings streak against South Africa.

Indian women’s team are in sublime form as they have clinched victories in all four game that they have played so far in the competition. Skipper Mithali Raj has been in sublime form as she has notched up two half-centuries and a 46 so far in the tournament. Her only single digit score was against Pakistan. In the bowling department, the spinners have been pretty successful in keeping a check on the scoring rate of the opposition. Ekta Bisht stamped authority with a fifer against Pakistan while Poonam Yadav impressed everybody with her leg-spin bowling against Sri Lanka. On the other side, South Africa would be looking to gain momentum back in the tournament. They are currently placed at fifth position in the points table.

India vs South Africa, Live Score and Updates, ICC Women’s World Cup:

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk (capt), Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Moseline Daniels

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd