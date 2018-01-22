‘He is quick, accurate and does things with the ball,’ Allan Donald impressed by Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who has grown into an important part of the Indian limited overs setup over the past one year, made his Test debut in South Africa. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah, who has grown into an important part of the Indian limited overs setup over the past one year, made his Test debut in South Africa. (Source: AP)

Former South African captain Allan Donald singled out Jasprit Bumrah for praise for the latter’s performance in the going Test series between the Proteas and India. “The guy who is making all the noise is Bumrah,” the former pacer is quoted as saying by Circle of Cricket. “I am impressed with him. He is quick, accurate and does things with the ball. I was surprised Bhuvneshwar, who is skillful, was left out of the eleven for the second Test,” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has grown into an important part of the Indian limited overs setup over the past one year, made his Test debut in South Africa. His first wicket in the longest format of the game turned out to be that of AB De Villiers. He then took three more wickets in South Africa’s second innings in the first Test. Bumrah then went on to take three wickets in the second Test. It was part of an impressive bowling effort from the visitors but India lost both Tests to conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Donald said that, while India did compete aggressively in the series, their batsmen had been beaten on their technical flaws. “In India, there is hardly any movement off the seam and bounce. So, when the Indian batsmen come here and play in a pitch like Newlands, the South African pacemen find out their footwork with fuller length deliveries and the off and the fourth stumps,” he said. The third and final Test between India and South Africa will be played in Johannesburg starting on Wednesday, January 24.

