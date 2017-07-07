India vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India look to continue winning streak against South Africa

India take on South Africa in their fifth game of the tournament. (Source: AP) India take on South Africa in their fifth game of the tournament. (Source: AP)

India are in red-hot form in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and they now take on South Africa at Grace Road, Leicester. They have so far registered four wins in four games and are placed at number two in the points table. Skipper Mithali Raj has been in sublime form as she has notched up two half-centuries and a 46 so far in the tournament. Her only single digit score was against Pakistan. In the bowling department, the spinners have been pretty successful in keeping a check on the scoring rate of the opposition. Ekta Bisht stamped authority with a fifer against Pakistan while Poonam Yadav impressed everybody with her leg-spin bowling against Sri Lanka. On the other side, South Africa would be looking to gain momentum back in the tournament. They are currently placed at fifth position in the points table.

What’s in the kitty

India will be banking on their spinners as they have played a crucial role in the team’s success so far in the tournament. Apart from the spinners, the pacer will also look to contribute. Skipper Mithali Raj has proved her worth with the bat. Opener Smriti Mandhana began the campaign with a couple of flamboyant performances but lost the plot in the third and fourth game. India would expect the opener to return back to her form in this game against South Africa. For South Africa, they would seek that the bowlers regain their form. South Africa bundled out West Indies for 48 but gave away 373 runs against England.

Limitations

For India, it’s the start of the innings that has become the matter of concern for them. Mandhana hasn’t been able to produce the kind of magic with the bat as she did against England and West Indies. South Africa on the other side struggled with their bowling.

Players to watch

Despite her being out of touch in last two matches, no one can keep Mandhana out of contention. Apart from the youngster, it would be Indian captain Raj and the Indian spinners who would be the players to watch out for. South Africa would bank upon the bowling of Marizanne Kapp and captain Dan van Niekerk.

