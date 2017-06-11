India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh sweat it out in nets ahead of crucial clash

India take on South Africa at the Oval. (Source: Twitter) India take on South Africa at the Oval. (Source: Twitter)

India are all set to take on South Africa in a virtual qualifier of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval. Virat Kohli’s troops will lock horns with AB de Villiers’ side to register a berth in the semi-final stage.

Both teams have 2 points each but India are sitting at the helm with a better net run-rate. the two sides presently have a win and a loss under their belt. The winner of this particular clash would march in the semi-finals while the losing side will be eliminated.

India began their campaign on a positive note after beating Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method) in the first group game but then faced a thumping defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka by 7 wickets when they chased down a target of 322 runs.

Here’s a look at how the Men in Blue are preparing for the big game.

India are looking in great shape ahead of their crunch match against South Africa at The Oval @GatoradeIndia #SweatMore #CT17 pic.twitter.com/lDAOXHe9lP — ICC (@ICC) 11 June 2017

On the other hand South Africa too would be looking to gain their momentum back. De Villiers’ team hit the perfect notes to commence their campaign of Champions Trophy after they rode on Hashim Amla’s hundred to beat Sri Lanka in the first game. But later in the second clash against Pakistan, the Proteas side lost the plot and were defeated by Sarfraz Ahmed-led side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd