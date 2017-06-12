India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy: Shane Warne’s tweet has the Twitterati buzzing during the contest

India defeated South Africa by eight wickets. (Source: AP) India defeated South Africa by eight wickets. (Source: AP)

In a match that was expected to keep fans on the edge, India outclassed South Africa to cruise into the semi-final stage of the Champions Trophy 2017. The defending champions knocked the Proteas out by eight wickets. The victory led to rapturous celebration by fans on social networking site Twitter. Fan engagement on the platform was pushed to the next level with over 680 thousand related Tweets, as the match saw three-time increase in the engagement compared to the last time these sides met in a global event.

The Super Sunday that ended up with India winning the match saw personalised live video analysis from the commentary box featuring Graeme Smith and Sanjay Manjrekar among other things.

Another highlight of the match was #AskCaptain that saw three times more Tweets with the official hashtag over the last India-South Africa game in the 2015 World Cup.

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter called it a big win on the field and on Twitter.

The tweets that generated the most engagement were

.@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day ! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 11 June 2017

It’s so good & relaxing to see our team so much in control. Well done Team India. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 11 June 2017

India will now face Bangladesh in the semifinal on Wednesday with the other semi-final to be decided depending on the outcome of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka contest. They will then face England in the other semi-final.

