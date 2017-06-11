India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy: Indian bowlers rise to the occasion

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 23/2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 23/2.

In a virtual quarter-final against South Africa, team India elected to bowl after winning the toss. As expected R Ashwin replaced Umesh Yadav. However, Kohli’s men armed with the ball came out and delivered a complete bowling performance.

The move to pick R Ashwin proved fruitful as he was the one who gave the initial breakthrough with the wicket of Hashim Amla. The other bowlers in the side – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with wickets at regular intervals.

They bowled a consistently good line and length and kept the pressure on the Proteas batsman. At one stage South Africa 76 for no loss. But that did not deter Kohli and his men from stepping down the gas.

While Jadeja and Ashwin bowled in tandem to stem the flow runs, the quicker bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 23/2. He was ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah who picket up 2/28. Together the pacers picked up 4 of the seven wickets that fell to bowlers.

For India to qualify for the semi-finals, the onus will be on the batsman to finish the job.

Meanwhile, here is a look at the two sides –

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

