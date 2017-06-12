India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy: If the captain has confidence in you, he gives you full freedom, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets for 28 runs. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets for 28 runs. (Source: AP)

Man-of-the-Match Jaspirt Bumrah, who scalped two wickets for 28 runs in eight overs, helped India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets, securing their seat in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals.

After the match, Bumrah said that he was happy to contribute to the team. He said, “I was not at all frustrated that I did not get such an opportunity in the earlier matches. I am happy with any role given to me as far as I am able to contribute. I am happy bowling with the new ball.”

Bumrah said that the wickets in England are different from what he expected. “It’s my first trip in England and the wickets are the white ball has not been swinging much. These are slightly different wickets from what I expected. It’s a little hard and favouring the batsmen. You have to vary all the time and be consistent. You don’t want to give the batsmen room as there is no seam on the wicket,” he said.

“The wickets were very flat so you can’t be one dimensional if you continuously bowl in one area. It is difficult for the bowlers as well. It worked in our favour.”

Captain Virat Kohli had given Bumrah the freedom to express himself on the pitch “Bowl Yorkers, bowl bouncers, just go and express yourself,” Kohli had said to encourage Bumrah.

And Bumrah used his captain’s confidence in him to bring out his best. “If the captain has so much of confidence he gives you the full freedom so that at that time you can express yourself and have so many deliveries to use,” he said.

